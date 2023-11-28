3 reasons why SRH must buy back Harry Brook at IPL 2024 auction

One of the finest young batters in world cricket at the moment, Harry Brook was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2024 IPL Auctions. Making his international debut in early 2022, Brook took the cricketing world by storm with his fearless batting, even in the longest format of the game.

He was part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2022 and his batting template is perfectly suited to the batting style that England has adopted since 2015 World Cup. Brook emerged as their new superstar in Tests as Bazball took centre stage.

Brook came into the 2023 IPL Auctions on the back of a truckload of runs for England. So, it didn't come as a major surprise when he was snapped up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping sum of ₹13.25 crore.

He smashed a century at the iconic Eden Gardens but his performances dipped as the tournament progressed.

While there is no denying the talent and the skillset he brings to the table, his below-par outing in the previous IPL played a big role in SRH releasing him ahead of the next season. However, the young superstar might well be on their radar as he might not fetch a huge amount, like the last auction.

So, with all that in view, let us look at three reasons why SRH must buy back Harry Brook at the 2024 IPL auction:

#1 There is a method to Harry Brook's madness

Brook might be an ultra-aggressive batter but there is a method behind his attacking gameplay. He is not just a dasher who keeps swinging his bat at deliveries. Brook tends to play his shots to awkward parts of the ground which makes life difficult for the bowlers.

The right-hander tends to charge the faster bowlers in what seems to be his go-to method. On occasions, he can misjudge the length but more often than not, we can see the ball getting deposited over the fence.

He loves playing the field and going over the top, but more often than not, there seems to be a plan behind his strokeplay. Brook already has the experience of playing in India and this can come in handy for SRH in the upcoming season.

#2 Brook is equally good against pace and spin

While Brook struggled to find consistency in the previous edition of the IPL, his innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders was enough to prove his worth in Indian conditions. Hyderabad might be hoping to buy him back for a lesser amount but have to face a strong bidding war certainly.

He had a phenomenal start to his Test career and scored runs in different conditions, against quality pace and spin. Brook can decimate any fast bowler on his day and utilizes the fielding restrictions to perfection.

While he takes a bit of time to settle against the spinners, he has the ability to go hammer and tongs when set. Since the Sunrisers had backed him to come good in the previous season, they should look to give him another go in 2024.

#3 Brook can bat anywhere in the batting order

One of the advantages you get with Brook is that he can bat anywhere in the top six. While he opened in a few games for SRH, scoring a century in one, he has solidified his position in the middle order for England

Brook can be used as a floater, with his spot depending on the match situation. He can dismantle any bowling attack during the powerplay but can also be used in the middle order. A finishing role can also be looked upon given his power-hitting abilities.