3 reasons Sunil Narine should captain KKR in Shreyas Iyer's absence in IPL 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been dealt an early blow ahead of IPL 2023, with Shreyas Iyer likely to miss at least the initial matches of the tournament. The right-handed batter's back injury resurfaced during the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. He also missed the ODI series against Australia and is likely to undergo surgery.

Not only is Iyer the captain of the Knight Riders, but he is also a highly competent middle-order batter. With 401 runs in 14 games last season, he was the franchise's highest run-getter. The 28-year-old has a promising record as captain, serving in the role in 55 IPL games and registering 27 wins. Hence, the two-time champions will also miss Iyer as a tactician on the field.

So far, reports have indicated that either Nitish Rana or Sunil Narine could fill in as captain, with the latter looking like a highly promising candidate

Here's a look at three reasons Sunil Narine should captain KKR in Shreyas Iyer's absence:

#1 One of the most experienced overseas players in IPL history

Sunil Narine is one of the most experienced overseas cricketers in IPL history, having featured in 148 games since debuting in 2012. He is also the highest wicket-taker for the Kolkata Knight Riders with 170 scalps and has won the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament twice.

As one of the most experienced players in the tournament's history, Narine knows the tempo and understands the dynamics of an IPL game. The veteran off-spinner has also played an enormous 438 games in the format, indicating that he will likely be innovative in his leadership, which could bring rich dividends.

#2 Composure

Ever seen Sunil Narine celebrating a wicket animatedly? He hardly does, despite the situation or bowling an unplayable delivery to even the best batter. Having scored a 15-ball half-century in the 2017 edition, the 34-year-old did not let out a roar nor did he celebrate wildly. This sets him apart from most batters.

The Trinidadian remains calm and composed regardless of the situation, an invaluable trait in the 20-over format. This can help him make better decisions on the field, in turn contributing to better results.

#3 Captaincy experience

Narine hasn't had experience as a captain in the IPL since debuting in the cash-rich league in 2012. His only leadership experience in the shortest format came with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20 in the UAE this year.

The veteran spinner didn't have a great time in the tournament, with his side winning only one game and finishing last in the table. However, he can be trusted to learn his lessons and do well in the IPL if offered the role in place of Iyer.

