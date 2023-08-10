3 reasons why Trent Boult's return to the New Zealand squad is good news

Indicating a strong likelihood of Trent Boult's selection for the upcoming ODI World Cup, the New Zealand selectors have included the fast bowler in the 15-member squad for the upcoming four-ODI series in England.

This move is in line with their preparations for the ICC World Cup slated to be held in India in October-November. Apart from Boult, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has also been included in the squad after he recovered from a back injury, further enhancing their readiness for the World Cup.

Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson's last appearances in ODIs were in September 2022 and April 2022, respectively. Jamieson has been sidelined since February this year due to injury and is anticipated to make his comeback during the T20Is against UAE in the upcoming week.

Here we take a look at three reasons why Trent Boult's return to the New Zealand squad is good news:

#3 Immense experience

Boult is an experienced bowler

Following his release from the New Zealand central contract in August of last year, Trent Boult has been actively participating in T20 leagues worldwide.

He was part of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL earlier this year and then turned out for the MI New York in their successful MLC campaign, where he emerged as the top wicket-taker of the tournament.

Boult will bring a lot of experience to the table and his inclusion in the squad will only bolster their chances, not only in the upcoming series but also in the World Cup slated to be held later this year.

#2 Understands Indian conditions

Boult is a seasoned IPL player

Trent Boult has been a regular in the IPL for a while now. He was an intrinsic member of the Mumbai Indians before making a move to Rajasthan Royals. His experience and understanding of the Indian conditions will be extremely handy in the World Cup.

In 88 matches in the IPL, Boult has picked up 105 wickets at an average of 26.54. He invariably picks up wickets in the powerplay and New Zealand would be keen to use him as an attacking option in the first 10 overs.

With his variations and understanding of the Indian conditions, Boult can be a real asset for New Zealand.

#1 Left-arm angle

Brings the left-arm angle into play

In the squad announced for the England series, Trent Boult is the only left-arm seamer and this gives New Zealand the perfect balance.

In the World Cup, New Zealand will take on India at Dharamsala and the left-hander will enjoy the bowling-friendly conditions up north. He can also be a handful for the Indian top order.

New Zealand will also play two matches in Bengaluru, on top of a couple in Dharamsala, and both these venues will offer good assistance to seamers.