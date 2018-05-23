3 Reasons why KKR will win the Eliminator

KKR will be playing in familiar conditions in the eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals.

Abhishek2612 CONTRIBUTOR 23 May 2018, 11:29 IST

KKR are favourites against Rajasthan

After nail-biting competition over the last two months, the IPL has moved to its last stage where the final four teams are just a few steps away from the ultimate honour.

CSK, RR, KKR and SRH all have deservedly entered the playoffs round after battling quality opposition. After the first qualifier between Chennai and Hyderabad is the Eliminator between Rajasthan and Kolkata. The Eliminator is the first knockout game of the tournament and defeat at this stage is a one-way ticket to home for the loser.

Both teams have enough ammunition and talent in their ranks to gain a spot at Eden Gardens for Qualifier 2, but many pundits predict KKR to take the win and advance to the second qualifier.

Here are three reasons why KKR can win the match

#1 It's at the Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens is a fortress for KKR

There could not have been a better stadium for the Knight Riders to play the eliminator match. The Knights have a fantastic record at the venue over the years and have made the stadium their den.

The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla know this pitch like the back of their hands, and the trio will be the toughest acid test for the Rajasthan batting, which has already shown signs of weakness in the group stages.

Rajasthan Royals has a dismal record at this venue having last won a tie here during the inaugural edition of the IPL and followed it with five straight defeats, including a six-wicket hammering earlier this season.