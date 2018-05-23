Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    3 Reasons why KKR will win the Eliminator

    KKR will be playing in familiar conditions in the eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals.

    Abhishek2612
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 11:29 IST
    2.09K

    Marvels Avengers launch special merchandise with KKR
    KKR are favourites against Rajasthan

    After nail-biting competition over the last two months, the IPL has moved to its last stage where the final four teams are just a few steps away from the ultimate honour.

    CSK, RR, KKR and SRH all have deservedly entered the playoffs round after battling quality opposition. After the first qualifier between Chennai and Hyderabad is the Eliminator between Rajasthan and Kolkata. The Eliminator is the first knockout game of the tournament and defeat at this stage is a one-way ticket to home for the loser.

    Both teams have enough ammunition and talent in their ranks to gain a spot at Eden Gardens for Qualifier 2, but many pundits predict KKR to take the win and advance to the second qualifier.

    Here are three reasons why KKR can win the match

    #1 It's at the Eden Gardens

    Eden Gardens is a fortress for KKR
    Eden Gardens is a fortress for KKR

    There could not have been a better stadium for the Knight Riders to play the eliminator match. The Knights have a fantastic record at the venue over the years and have made the stadium their den.

    The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla know this pitch like the back of their hands, and the trio will be the toughest acid test for the Rajasthan batting, which has already shown signs of weakness in the group stages.

    Rajasthan Royals has a dismal record at this venue having last won a tie here during the inaugural edition of the IPL and followed it with five straight defeats, including a six-wicket hammering earlier this season.

    IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Andre Russell Sunil Narine Leisure Reading
    Page 1 of 3 Next
    IPL 2018, playoffs, KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders'...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy 2018, KKR vs RR, Eliminator: 4 tips to help...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: 5 reasons why Kolkata can beat...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: 4 reasons why Rajasthan lost against...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, KKR vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win the...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: RR vs KKR - 5 players to watch out for
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RR vs KKR: 3 RR players who flopped against KKR 
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RR vs KKR: 5 reasons why Rajasthan lost
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, KKR v RR: 5 players battles to look forward to
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Playoffs, KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals'(RR)...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018