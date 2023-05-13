3 records that Suryakumar Yadav broke during his brilliant 103*-run knock vs GT

Indisputably the world's best T20 batter at the moment, Suryakumar Yadav continued his merry run with the bat in IPL 2023 with a stunning knock in Match 57. The Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman scored a magnificent century against the Gujarat Titans (GT). His innings of 103* propelled MI to a 27-run win on Friday (May 12) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After being put in to bat first, MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a steady start to the side, accumulating 61 runs inside the powerplay. However, the seventh over by Rashid Khan saw the end of both the MI openers, which led to Suryakumar Yadav taking guard in the middle.

After a couple of overs, Nehal Wadhera also lost his wicket and Suryakumar was tasked with providing the impetus to the Mumbai innings.

And oh boy! He did more than just that. The 32-year-old produced a scintillating knock where he put the Gujarat bowlers to the sword with his magnificent strokeplay.

SKY started on a decent note, scoring 23 runs off his first 18 balls. However, post the 12th over mark, he shifted gears and put on a show at the Wankhede. In his usual style, Suryakumar clobbered the ball left, right, and centre of the pitch and mustered as many as 80 runs in his last 31 balls.

If spinners pitched it full, he was happy to play the sweep and when the pacers targeted his stumps, he helped the ball sail past behind the wicket for a bunch of sixes.

Off the last ball of the innings, the Mumbai batsman hit Alzarri Joseph for a maximum over square leg to bring up his maiden IPL century. SKY's incredible knock of 103* from just 49 balls helped MI post 218/5.

In reply, GT lost eight of their wickets with only 103 runs on the board. But Rashid Khan's freakish innings of 79* from 32 balls reduced the winning margin as MI registered their seventh victory of the season by 27 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock also broke several records in the Indian Premier League. Let's take a look at three of those that were shattered by the indomitable batter in the MI vs GT game.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav is now MI's third-highest run-getter in IPL

Suryakumar Yadav in action for MI [IPLT20]

Prior to this game, Suryakumar Yadav had 2,412 IPL runs for MI and was the fourth-highest run-getter in the franchise's history.

However, with his knock of 103*, SKY has surpassed Ambati Rayudu's tally of 2,416 runs, to become MI's third-highest all-time run-getter in IPL history.

Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard top the list with 4,929 and 3,412 runs, respectively.

#2 Third-best individual score by a MI player in IPL

Suryakumar Yadav raising his bat at Wankhede [IPLT20]

Suryakumar's 103*-run knock is now also the third-best individual score by a Mumbai Indians batter in their IPL history.

While MI have now seen five different centurions, Suryakumar's 103* runs is the third-best behind Sanath Jayasuriya's 114* (vs CSK in 2008) and Rohit Sharma's 109* (vs KKR in 2012).

Sachin Tendulkar (100* vs KTK in 2011) and Lendl Simmons (100* vs PBKS in 2014) are the other two remaining MI batters to hit a century in the IPL.

#1 First IPL century by any player against GT

Suryakumar and GT players in frame [IPLT20]

Since their maiden season last year, Gujarat Titans have been one of the best bowling sides in the competition.

However, Suryakumar's insane hitting sent them all around the ground. As a result, he has now become the first-ever IPL centurion against the Gujarat outfit.

Previously, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92-run knock, which he scored in the tournament-opener this season, was the best individual score vs GT in the IPL. However, the MI batter has now surpassed the record and now has the highest individual score against Gujarat.

