3 RR players who can be the IPL 2023 MVP

Despite not winning the IPL since 2008, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have seen four Most Valuable Player (MVP) awardees, the joint-most in tournament history. Australian all-rounder Shane Watson won it twice in 2008 and 2013 followed by the English pair of Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Buttler's 863 runs in 17 matches carried the Royals to the final last season but they failed to win it. This year, they have strengthened their squad with impact players like Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, and Adam Zampa to give versatility.

However, like every team to ever win the trophy, RR will need one or two players to hit their purple patches and do so consistently throughout the season. Below are three players who can do that and potentially win the MVP for IPL 2023.

#1 Jos Buttler

Whether he'll win MVP again or not, Buttler is RR's most valuable player. He's among the most explosive opening batters in the league. The right-handed batter hasn't had an average of less than 32 and a strike rate of under 144 in a season since 2018. RR would expect another top performance from him this season.

The ratings for the MVP award is calculated like in fantasy leagues with points for runs, wickets, fours, sixes, catches, and stumpings. Wicketkeepers and all-rounders are thus at an advantage because their multiple skills offer more value.

Buttler's boundary record (he smashed the most sixes [45] and fours [83] in 2022) and safe hands behind the stumps make him a favorite.

#2 Jason Holder

There's a reason why RR spent ₹5.75 crore on Jason Holder. In the last three IPLs, he has picked up 14, 16 and 14 wickets, respectively. Overall, in the tournament, the former West Indies captain has a bowling strike rate of 16.82.

Holder is superb with the new ball and can take up bowling in the death and middle overs as well. For his last teams, SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, he usually bowled the most difficult overs and did well.

However, neither team utilized his batting prowess. Holder has an unimpressive batting record in the IPL but he's no mug with the willow. If given the right batting position, he can take up the responsibility and score heaps of runs. At RR, he'll be the main all-rounder and get the optimum conditions for his playing style.

#3 Sanju Samson

Skipper Sanju Samson has shown glimpses of his peak form in the last two IPL seasons. He scored 484 runs in 2021 at 40.33 and a strike rate of 136.72 while batting mostly in the top order. When the team required him to bat lower down in 2022, he upped his strike rate to 146.79 and still scored 458 runs.

The consistency got him closer to getting games for India but couldn't change his luck as far as selection to the first 11 and injuries are concerned.

He's 28 and perhaps at the best phase of his career to have a massive run-scoring season under his belt. And considering how he plays, that will come with a flurry of boundaries and sixes. RR's stronger lower order and Riyan Parag's better form in the domestic season might just unshackle him enough to go all out in IPL 2023.

