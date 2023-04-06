3 RR records Sanju Samson can break in next 5 years

Sanju Samson made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals in 2013. Since then, he has played 118 matches in the tournament, scoring 3623 runs at an average of 29.46 and a strike rate of 136.46. He also played for the Delhi Capitals when the Rajasthan Royals were banned from the competition in 2016–17.

The 28-year-old has now established himself as one of the most impactful T20 batters in the country. Since the team management appointed him as captain in 2021, he has scored 1039 runs in 32 innings at an average of 34.63 and a strike rate of 143.70.

Samson's batting represents a modern T20 approach, something the rest of the team has also followed in the past couple of seasons. We look at the three records the wicketkeeper batter can break in the next five years.

#1 Most 50+ scores

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Life update: Sanju Samson overtakes Ajinkya Rahane to become our leading run-getter. Life update: Sanju Samson overtakes Ajinkya Rahane to become our leading run-getter. 💗

Sanju Samson has scored two centuries and 18 half-centuries for the franchise in 114 innings since 2013.

He is currently tied for second place in terms of 50+ scores along with his teammate Jos Buttler. The highest remains Ajinkya Rahane, who had 23 scores over 50 in 99 innings.

Crossing 50 another four times will not be a tremendous challenge for the Kerala batter. However, he will have to compete with Buttler, who is also in the form of his life.

#2 Highest individual score

Sanju Samson played a magnificent knock against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. He scored 119 runs off 63 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes in a run chase of 222. The Kerala batter was one six away from playing what would have been one of the finest knocks in a T20 chase.

It was the then-highest individual score by an RR batter. Jos Buttler holds the current record for the Rajasthan Royals.

He scored 124 runs off just 64 deliveries against SRH in the 2021 edition. Samson can definitely replicate it and break the English star's record.

#3 Most centuries

Jos Buttler, yet again, holds the record for the most hundreds by an RR batter in the IPL. He has scored five centuries in 59 innings for the Rajasthan-based franchise.

Buttler scored 4 of those 5 centuries last season when he had an incredible run, scoring 863 runs as RR made it to the final of the tournament.

Samson has scored two centuries for the franchise in 114 innings. Considering the fact that he bats at number 3, he is definitely capable of scoring more hundreds and breaking Buttler's record.

