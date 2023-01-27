3 RR youngsters who could have a breakout season in IPL 2023

Since its inception way back in 2008, the Indian Premier League has been a stepping stone for youngsters who, on the back of good performances in the cash-rich league, have gone on to enjoy successful careers.

Rajasthan Royals, the winners of the inaugural season, have been known to promote talent and unearth some exciting young cricketers. Players like Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, and Kuldeep Sen had good seasons for the Royals, which propelled them to a national call-up.

The Royals' 2023 roster also comprises some rich talent, and the youngsters will be raring to go. Here, we look at three youngsters from Sanju Samson's army who could have a breakout IPL season in 2023.

#1 Donovan Ferreira

A good run in the IPL could be a catalyst for Ferreira's career

Donovan Ferreira is a 24-year old South African wicketkeeper batsman who was picked by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL Auction for 50 Lakhs. Ferreira has featured in 33 T20s, where he averages a touch below 35.

What stands out is his sensational strike rate of 149.43. He recently lit up the inaugural season of the South Africa T20 League, smashing an unbeaten 40-ball 82 in just the second game of the tournament.

His innings earned him praise from the legendary AB de Villiers, who took notice of the youngster's talent. Many others have been impressed with Ferreira's skills, and as such, the IPL could well be a catalyst for his career. A strong outing in the IPL will allow the world to take notice of him and go on to earn him a national call-up.

#2 Riyan Parag

DespIte being around for a while now, Parag has not had any sort of impact in the IPL

Riyan Parag is not a new name as far as fans of the IPL are concerned. He has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals since 2018 and is one of those who has been heavily backed by the franchise.

Over the past five seasons, Parag has appeared in 47 games for the Royals but has a largely underwhelming record. He averages just 16.84 and has a strike rate of only 124.88.

The 21-year-old Parag will be looking to make sure that he repays the faith that the management has shown in him, and given how the domestic season went for him, it could well be his year.

He finished as the 5th highest run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 552 runs in 9 games, including 3 centuries. His efforts went a long way towards taking Assam to the semi-finals of the tournament. It is a crucial year for Parag because the rope surely can't get any longer than this.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal weill be looking to have a breakout IPL season

A product of the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup, in which he was the highest run scorer, Yashasvi Jaiswal was bought by the Royals in the auction that followed the tournament. Like Parag, he too has played in a handful of games without really setting the stage on fire.

He averages just 23.78 and has only three half centuries to his name. However, there is no doubt with regard to the talent and skill that he possesses, and he is bound to live up to it sooner rather than later.

The 21-year-old Mumbai batter had a decent run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but again failed to light it up. He produced some good knocks in the second half of the 2022 IPL, but the inconsistency was glaring.

Jaiswal is likely to feature in the Royals' starting lineup as Jos Buttler's partner at the top of the order and will look to be more consistent going forward.

