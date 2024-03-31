3 similarities between Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer's KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have got off to a great start in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have won both their games, and are currently placed second in the standings with four points.

KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad at home in a high-scoring thriller before before thrashing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at their den. The latter was also first instance of an away team winning a match in IPL 2024.

The addition of former skipper Gautam Gambhir as a mentor has been a masterstroke from the Kolkata owners during the off-season. The former cricketer has injected an aggressive intent into the players, which was evident during Gambhir's tenure as the leader.

On that note, let's take a look at three similarities between Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer's KKR.

#1 Opening with Sunil Narine

It was Gautam Gambhir who promoted spinner Sunil Narine to the top order to make the most of the field restrictions. He made some key contributions with the bat, accumulating quick runs.

However, Narine was demoted in the batting order in the last few seasons and his returns with the bat were not at all eye-grabbing. But, this season, KKR have once again promoted Narine to the top, which has already yielded results. He scored a quickfire 47 off 22 balls to help his side beat Bengaluru.

#2 Playing competitive cricket

While it is true that every team take the field to win matches, the Knight Riders lacked the aggressive intent in the last few seasons. However, this time around, it is a different KKR unit that has shown intent from the word go, and has taken the attack to opposition teams.

It was a similar characteristic that separated Gambhir's Kolkata side from other teams. Led by the left-handed batter, the Knight Riders went in all guns blazing from the first ball, which has been evident this season. And the result is there for everyone to see.

#3 Having an emerging Indian pacer in the side

Young Indian seamer Harshit Rana has been the standout bowler for Kolkata this season. He has already picked up five wickets in two matches at an average of 14.40.

Rana bowled a sensational last over against SunRisers Hyderabad to hand his side the first win of the season. He successfully defended 13 runs to help KKR win by four.

Similarly, Gambhir used a young rookie Indian pacer in Mohammed Shami to reap benefits from the new ball. Shami bowled at a raw pace and picked up crucial wickets to help the team on more than one occasion.