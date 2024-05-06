3 similarities between KKR of IPL 2012 and IPL 2024 so far

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) attained the first position in IPL 2024 points table with a comprehensive 98-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (May 5). Playing their 11th match of the tournament, the Knight Riders have won eight matches. They have a healthy net run rate of +1.453, which makes them the favorites to qualify for the playoffs.

If KKR qualify for the next round, it will be the first time since 2021 that the Knight Riders will be in the top 4 of the final points table. That season took place in two halves. The first happened in India, and the next phase took place in the UAE.

While the Knight Riders lost the IPL 2021 final against the Chennai Super Kings, they defeated the same opponents in the final of the 2012 edition of the league. IPL 2012 was the first season, where KKR ended as the champions.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, the final of that tournament was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is also the venue for the IPL final this year. KKR have had a similar journey in 2024 like their 2012 season.

Here's a list of the three coincidences between Kolkata's campaigns in the two tournaments.

#1 KKR defeated Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to dominate the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. For a long time, MI had a lengthy lead in the head-to-head record against KKR, but in recent seasons, the Knight Riders have recorded some wins against the Indians, which has improved their win-loss record against them.

Earlier this season, the Knight Riders made history by winning their first away match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium since the 2012 season. Venkatesh Iyer's half-century helped the Kolkata-based franchise register a 24-run victory in that game.

12 years ago, Sunil Narine's incredible bowling performance helped Kolkata prevail in a low-scoring encounter against the Mumbai Indians at the same venue.

#2 A former Delhi franchise captain is in his 2nd season as Kolkata Knight Riders skipper

Shreyas Iyer was the skipper of the Delhi Capitals from mid-2018 to 2020. He switched to the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022, and the Kolkata-based franchise appointed him as their new captain after the mega auction.

Iyer led KKR in 2022 but missed the 2023 season due to injury. He is currently in his second season as the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Expand Tweet

Back in 2012, former Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir led the Kolkata Knight Riders for the second time. His debut season as KKR skipper was in 2011, immediately after the mega auction.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders completed a double over RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders are two of the oldest rivals in IPL history. The two teams competed in the inaugural match back in 2008, and since then, their matches have attracted many eyeballs.

In 2012, Kolkata defeated Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Eden Gardens in the league round. The Knight Riders have completed a double over the Royal Challengers in 2024 as well. Hence, fans are optimistic that the Kolkata-based franchise can lift the trophy this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback