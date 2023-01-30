3 Team India youngsters who are great in ODIs but poor in T20Is

Over the course of history, we have seen cricketers enjoy a degree of success in one particular format but struggle in another. India's Cheteshwar Pujara has been a solid performer in Tests but has not been anywhere close to white ball selection. Similarly, Australia's Adam Zampa has been a vital cog in his country's white-ball squads but has not been around the Test side.

However, the ODI and T20 rosters of international teams usually bear a similar look, with not too many changes in personnel. Yet, there are players who have done well in ODIs but not T20Is and vice versa.

Here, we look at three youngsters from the Indian Cricket Team who have done well in ODIs but not so much so in T20Is.

#1 Shubman Gill

Gill has not been able to translate his one-day form into the T20 format

Shubman Gill's stock has gone up by miles in the last few weeks, owing to his red-hot form in the ODI format. The opener, who made his debut back in 2019 has featured in 21 ODIs, scoring 1254 runs at a staggering average of 73.76. He also has a brilliant strike rate of 109.81 and has now formed a formidable opening combination with skipper Rohit Sharma.

His sensational form earned him a T20I debut when Sri Lanka toured India earlier this month, but Gill has not found success in the shortest format, at least as of now.

In the five games he has played so far, he has just 76 runs to his name at an average of 15.20. Gill's performances, or lack thereof, have resulted in pundits asking for the inclusion of Prithvi Shaw.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has failed to make an impact in T20Is, despite featuring in 66 games already

When he burst onto the scene, the general perception was that Rishabh Pant would be a better white-ball cricketer. However, since making his Test debut against England in 2018, Pant has established himself as one of the best wicketkeeper-batters going around.

He has also done relatively well in the 50 overs arena, playing a few match-winning knocks, but has struggled miserably in the shortest format. He has played 66 T20Is, which is a huge sample size, and has failed to cement his place in the side. He averages just 22.43 and has an underwhelming strike rate of 126.54.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Kishan has been around India's T20 plans for a while now but is still not a sure shot starterIndi

There is no doubt about the talent and skill the 24-year-old Ishan Kishan possesses. Still early into his career, the Jharkhand-born batter has represented India in both ODIs and T20Is.

Kishan has played just 13 ODIs but has done well in the format, having also made a double century in the format. He averages 46.09 in the format and has an impressive strike rate of 107.19 and the southpaw is in contention to be part of India's 2023 World Cup squad.

However, like Pant and Gill, Kishan has failed to grab his opportunities in T20Is. Having featured in 26 games, Kishan has an average of under 30 and doesn't have a good strike rate either.

Pundits and ex-cricketers have highlighted technical issues in Kishan's T20 game, especially against the short ball. Kishan is still an important part of India's T20 plans but will have to pull up his socks, considering that there are more youngsters waiting in the wings.

