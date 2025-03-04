3 teams where Alex Carey would have been the perfect fit in IPL 2025 ft. CSK

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey scored a vital half-century in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against India in Dubai on Tuesday (March 4). He is their second-highest run-getter with 130 runs from two innings with two fifties at an average of 65.00 and a strike-rate of 108.33.

Alex Carey was unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction with a base price of ₹1 crore. He last played in the IPL in 2021 for the Delhi Capitals, where he featured in just three matches and scored 32 runs.

However, following his impressive performances for Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy and a T20 record of 111 matches with 2440 runs with two hundreds and 13 fifties, Carey could have fit in well in certain IPL 2025 teams. Here's a look:

3 teams where Alex Carey would have been the perfect fit in IPL 2025

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are expected to open the batting for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025. However, Conway has not been in great form of late.

With someone like Rachin Ravindra in their side, who is in form and can open the batting as well if needed, Alex Carey could have fit in well. Given his ability to bat well against spin, his batting would suit the Chepauk surface, which is CSK's home ground.

Carey in the middle could also take pressure of lower-order batters like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, who can then play their natural game with a bit more freedom.

#2 Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one team facing a conundrum as far as their opening pair is concerned. With Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy and likely to miss the IPL 2025 as well due to injury, they will have to look for another option in the opening slot.

Lucknow have firepower in the batting in the middle with Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, and skipper Rishabh Pant himself. However, their hunt for a reliable opener could still be on as the tournament nears its beginning.

Alex Carey could fit in well in such a scenario as he can open the batting at the top if the need be. Carey could lend the perfect balance required to their batting lineup with the ability to bring in stability and score quickly as well.

Alex Carey has close to 1900 runs in the Big Bash League. - Source: Getty

#1 Delhi Capitals

For the Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul and Jake Fraser-McGurk are most likely to open the batting in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The Capitals will need someone in the middle who can provide stability and take the attack to the bowlers.

While they do have the likes of Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, and Karun Nair present who provide stability, Alex Carey would fit in perfectly, known for his batting in the middle-order and ability to score at a decent pace.

Further, Alex Carey's wicket-keeping skills would also come in handy, giving the Delhi Capitals an additional option. Carey as the wicket-keeper could also have played as their specialist keeper, relieving KL Rahul of duties behind the stumps.

