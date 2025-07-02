3 teams besides CSK who should consider trading in Sanju Samson for IPL 2026 ft. KKR

The news of Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson transferring to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming Indian Premier League season has been spreading quickly. The Kerala cricketer, who has primarily played for RR in his IPL career, is reportedly preparing to move to CSK.

Amid India’s ongoing tour of England, the trading window has also been the topic of conversation, with several major trades expected, according to various reports. Of all the names involved, Samson’s has attracted the most attention, as his future remains uncertain.

Samson has served as RR’s captain and primary wicket-keeper for years. However, with new keeper-batters emerging and Dhruv Jurel gaining prominence in that role, trading Samson could also benefit other IPL teams besides CSK.

That said, here’s looking at three teams, besides CSK, who should consider trading in Sanju Samson for the 19th edition of the tournament.

#3 SunRisers Hyderabad

The SunRisers Hyderabad signed Ishan Kishan at the mega auction, but their strategy didn’t pay off as the wicketkeeper-batter didn’t make a significant impact. Although he scored a century in his first game for SRH, his other performances were mostly underwhelming, except for his last match, where he scored over 90 runs.

Samson’s addition to their squad would give SRH a solid opening batter alongside Abhishek Sharma, who can also assume captaincy during Pat Cummins’ absence. The team will also have a season wicketkeeper in Samson, along with Heinrich Klaasen.

#2 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 campaign began on a strong note, with Axar Patel leading the team to four straight wins. However, what followed was an unexpected decline, and the team lost its momentum.

DC assigned the vice-captaincy to Faf du Plessis, but the veteran missed a few games due to an injury, and their opener, Jake Fraser McGurk, also failed to perform well this season. Considering the uncertain retention of these two players, adding Samson to the team could be a game-changer for DC.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to appoint a captain for the IPL 2025 surprised many, as the three-time champions chose Ajinkya Rahane as their leader. The 37-year-old was acquired at his base price of INR 2 crore during the accelerated auction. He was subsequently given the captaincy after the team parted ways with their 2024 title-winning skipper, Shreyas Iyer.

Sanju Samson’s addition to the team would bring in an experienced player who led RR to the final in the 2022 edition. Samson’s insight into the tournament and his skills from behind the stumps are unmatched, and KKR will benefit across multiple departments if they trade Samson for any of their current players..

