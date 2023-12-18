3 teams that desperately need an Indian wicketkeeper at the IPL 2024 Auction ft. Delhi Capitals

An Indian wicketkeeper fulfills a key role in any IPL team. Even if a team deploys an overseas wicketkeeper, having an Indian backup is paramount to managing the former's dip in form and maintaining team balance.

For example, Punjab Kings didn't want to play Jonny Bairstow halfway through IPL 2023 and wanted to strengthen the bowling. Having the likes of Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma allowed that. If the Kings only had another overseas 'keeper as backup, it would have been impossible to get Nathan Ellis into the team.

The wicketkeeper market for the IPL 2024 auction is unlikely to be as inflated as IPL 2022 (when Ishan Kishan went for ₹15.25 crore) because most of the teams have that area sorted already.

But three franchises are still in desperate need of an Indian wicketkeeper. Check them here:

#3 Gujarat Titans

Had it not been for the Gujarat Titans (GT), the IPL 2024 auction wouldn't have had even one premier Indian wicketkeeper on the list. The last season's runners-up released KS Bharat to free up ₹1.2 crore from their purse. The Titans also let go of local boy Urvil Patel and the 25-year-old scored the 41-ball 100 the next day.

The Titans only have Matthew Wade and Wriddhiman Saha in the mix now. Wade didn't play even one match in IPL 2023 as the Titans used their overseas spots on David Miller and three bowlers. Although Saha had a decent season, he's 39 and is not getting any younger

Kane Williamson returning from injury means it'll be even more difficult for both of them to slot into the playing XI at the top of the order. Saha wouldn't be the best option for the middle order and the Titans would need someone aggressive and suited to the role.

Getting one of Bharat and Urvil back could be the best option.

#2 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) would be buoyed by the news of Rishabh Pant's likely return to the IPL in the 2024 season. The skipper's absence last season meant the Capitals had to bring a couple of overseas wicketkeepers to play in the middle order, which didn't work out too well and also hindered the team balance.

However, whether or not Pant will keep wickets in IPL 2024 is still doubtful. After the horrific car accident last December, his recovery has been smooth and steady and neither the Capitals nor the BCCI would want to risk him keeping wickets for 14 straight matches and putting pressure on his knee immediately.

The only other wicketkeeping option in the team (overseas or Indian) currently is Bengal's Abhishek Porel, who is talented but not too reliable.

The Capitals would, thus, need at least a couple of wicketkeepers from the auction and one of them will have to be Indian, preferably someone who can bat in the middle-order.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

Like the Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) wicketkeeping troubles were a bit obvious last season. In fact, it has been the case since Dinesh Karthik left in 2021.

KKR currently only have Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz as the 'keeper. He's a good option at the top of the order but whether or not the management considers him good enough to take one overseas spot regularly is another issue.

Last season, it seemed like the lack of options hindered head coach Chandrakant Pandit a bit. Gurbaz was inconsistent but the available options to him had little to no experience of the IPL and didn't have the same flair to get runs quickly at the top of the order.

KKR also would want two overseas pacers in the team. Add that to Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, and Pandit will need at least one Indian wicketkeeper, even if it's a youngster, in the team.