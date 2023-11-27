3 teams that may want to buy back a released player at IPL 2024 auction ft. Wanindu Hasaranga and Royal Challengers Bangalore

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just four months away and we have already seen the biggest trade in the history of the season. Captain of the Gujarat Titans for the last two seasons, Hardik Pandya has returned to Mumbai Indians, the franchise where he earned recognition.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green who was bought by the five-time IPL champions for a whopping Rs 17.5 crores has been traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. All 10 franchises have announced their list of released and retained players.

The IPL transfer window has also concluded. The teams have more or less been finalised before the mini auctions slated to be held in Dubai on December 19. Quite a few new names will be inducted in the auction. But the franchises might be targeting buying some of the players back who they have released ahead of the auction.

Having said that, let us have a look at three IPL teams that may want to buy back a released player:

#1. Lockie Ferguson- Kolkata Knight Riders

Lockie Ferguson is one of the fastest bowlers going around. (Pic: BCCI)

The New Zealand speedster's service was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 10 crores in the 2023 auction. He could only play three games in 2023 and was released by the two-time winners ahead of the 2024 auction.

Lockie Ferguson is one of the fastest bowlers going around, consistently bowling around 150kmph. The intimidation factor he brings into the table might push the KKR management to buy him back for a lesser amount in the auction. With Rs 32.7 crores left in their purse, Ferguson could again be seen returning to KKR.

He has a vast experience of playing in India. Despite his 2023 World Cup numbers being underwhelming, he picked up important wickets for the Kiwis at crucial junctures of the game. He might be on the radar of many franchises but KKR might just pull the trigger and buy him back.

#2. Wanindu Hasaranga- Royal Challengers Bangalore

Hasaranga landed a lucrative deal with RCB in the 2022 IPL auction after being bought for a whopping Rs 10.75 crores. He went on to play all 16 matches in 2022 and finished with 26 wickets to his name. He couldn't make a similar impact last year, bagging just nine wickets in eight games.

There is no denying the fact that Hasaranga is one of the leading spinners in the white ball format. On his day, he has the ability to run through any top-class batting line-up. He has a series of variations up his sleeve but RCB might have released due to his hefty price tag.

While there will be interest among other franchises to buy his services, it will be interesting to see if he is on RCB's radar as well. They would be hopeful that the mystery spinner can be brought back to the franchise for a much lesser amount.

# 3. Harry Brook- Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harry Brook was snapped up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 13.25 crores. (Pic: Twitter)

One of the youngest sensations of world cricket, Harry Brook was among the hot picks in the 2023 IPL auction. He was snapped up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a staggering sum of Rs 13.25 crores.

The talismanic top-order batter smashed a century against KKR but looked off-colour for the rest of the tournament.

He did play some impressive knocks during the recently concluded World Cup. But his inability to score consistently might have forced SRH to release him ahead of this auction. However, given the class of the youngster, he could be bought back by SRH for a much lesser amount.