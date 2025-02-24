3 teams where Michael Bracewell would have been a good fit in IPL 2025 ft. SRH

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell continued his red-hot form in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday, February 24. The 34-year-old turned the game on its head with incredible figures of 4 for 26 in 10 overs after Bangladesh's solid start with the bat.

Bracewell was fast turning into one of New Zealand's key all-format players when an Achilles injury just before the 2023 ODI World Cup relegated him to the sidelines. However, he has slowly but surely rediscovered his best form after returning to action in the middle of last year.

Bracewell has the ability to be a match-winner with his off-spin and lower-order power hitting. However, he was a surprise member of the unsold category in the IPL 2025 auction. He entered the auction at a base price of ₹1.50 crores.

The veteran cricketer had previously played five games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as a replacement for Will Jacks in IPL 2023.

Should the franchise have gone for Michael Bracewell in the 2025 auction, considering his batting average of 29 and six wickets in the five matches he played for them in 2023? RCB aside, which of the other teams could have used the Kiwi all-rounder's services for the upcoming season?

With the IPL 2025 season set to get underway in less than a month, let us find out the three franchises that could have used Michael Bracewell.

#1 SunRisers Hyderabad

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a sensational bounce-back season in IPL 2024, finishing runner-up under Pat Cummins. Despite their impressive showing, the franchise struggled on slow and low pitches due to the absence of high-quality spinners in their ranks.

While they picked up Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Indian Rahul Chahar in the auction, the duo playing together is unlikely for the sake of team balance. With an incredible top six of batters and a competent bowling attack from 8 to 11, the side lacks only an ideal No.7.

Sri Lankan batting all-rounder Kamindu Mendis will likely perform the role in IPL 2025 despite his T20 prowess with bat and ball still in progress. Bracewell's addition would have solved their two woes - lack of an off-spinner and absence of an ideal bowling all-rounder at No.7.

It wouldn't be going too far to say should the in-form Bracewell have been acquired by SRH in the auction, they would have been massive favorites to go a step further from last season and win their second IPL title.

#2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could have easily taken a second bite at the Michael Bracewell cherry for the upcoming season. The squad is bereft of quality spinners and scrambled to pick up an inexperienced Jacob Bethell and Krunal Pandya - both left-arm spinners at the auction.

The lack of power hitters in the lower middle-order has tormented RCB for over a decade and Bracewell could have been the ideal man for the job. The RCB squad also lacks a quality white-ball off-spinner and Bracewell's addition would have solved both the power-hitter and off-spin issue.

It is also worth mentioning that someone with the experience of bowling in Chinnaswamy Stadium - often considered a graveyard for spinners, would have been beneficial. While Bracewell hardly played RCB's home games in 2023, he would have garnered much experience and exposure on how to bowl at the venue.

Could Bracewell have been the difference maker that helped RCB win their elusive IPL title? Only time will tell.

#3 Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) endured their first down year in 2024, missing the playoffs for the first time since their inception in 2022. The franchise had a puzzling 2025 auction, thanks to the reduction in purse balance after the acquisition of Rishabh Pant for an all-time IPL record price - ₹27 crores.

While the lack of accomplished openers has been the biggest talking point when it comes to the LSG squad, No.7 is another spot that leaves a lot to be desired. With no solid off-spin options, the side is likely to feature left-arm spinning all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed at the position.

However, one can't help but feel that LSG might have missed a trick by not going all-in on Bracewell to potentially fill that hole. The Kiwi all-rounder could have been the ultimate cameo specialist to come behind a powerful middle-order of Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, and David Miller.

With the pitches in Lucknow usually favoring spinners, Bracewell's ability to extract sharp turn out of his off-breaks could have made him the much sought-after 'bankable fifth bowler'.

