3 teams that might want to sign Glenn Maxwell at the IPL Auction 2021

Glenn Maxwell was one of the top contenders to win the Orange Cap at IPL 2014. He took the Kings XI Punjab to their first IPL final, scoring 552 runs at a blistering strike rate of 187.75. The team management was so impressed with Maxwell that they later announced him as their captain.

Unfortunately, Maxwell could not replicate his IPL 2014 heroics. He played three seasons for Punjab until 2017, finishing with aggregates of 145 (IPL 2015), 179 (IPL 2016), and 310 (IPL 2017). In IPL 2014, Glenn Maxwell registered four fifties. However, in the subsequent three seasons, he could only score a total of two half-centuries.

KXIP released him in 2018, and the Delhi Capitals signed him next. Unfortunately, Glenn Maxwell struggled once again in the league. He ended the season with only 169 runs. Thus, even the Delhi-based franchise released him.

Kings XI Punjab showed faith in Glenn Maxwell again last year

Despite releasing him before the IPL 2018 Auction, KXIP splurged ₹10.75 Crores to gain Glenn Maxwell's services for IPL 2020. The Aussie all-rounder had performed brilliantly in the UAE during IPL 2014. KXIP might have expected similar performances from him. However, he continued to disappoint his franchise owners with his below-par performances.

In IPL 2020, the Kings XI included him in their playing XI for 13 matches, where he scored 108 runs at a strike rate of 101.88. Maxwell's highest score was 32, while he could not hit a single six in the entire tournament. Thus, the Mohali-based franchise did away with him before IPL 2021.

Given that Glenn Maxwell returned to form in the series against India, multiple franchises could go after him in the upcoming auction. Here are three IPL teams that might want to sign the Australian player.

3. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are two-time defending champions

The Mumbai Indians have won the last two IPL championships under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Last year, they dominated every team that crossed their path in the United Arab Emirates.

Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction, the Mumbai-based franchise have released five overseas players, namely Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. They have enough money in their purse to go after Glenn Maxwell in the auction.

MI could sign Maxwell because the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is a batting paradise. That wicket is tailor-made for the Aussie all-rounder to destroy opposition bowlers. Hence, like Mumbai had signed Yuvraj Singh in IPL 2019, they could go for Maxwell this year.

2. Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings have only one overseas spot vacant in their squad. Although the Super Kings could not qualify for the playoffs last year, they have retained faith in their foreign stars and have only released Shane Watson, who retired after IPL 2020.

While many fans feel the Chennai-based franchise might sign Dawid Malan in the auction, they could also go for Glenn Maxwell. The Super Kings need a game-changer to bridge the gap between Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni in their middle-order.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will likely open the innings with Faf du Plessis. Raina will bat at number three, and Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran are likely to play the finishers' role. A player like Glenn Maxwell could provide much balance to CSK's batting lineup. Also, his off-spin could come in handy on the spin-friendly Chepauk surface.

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB definitely go for Glenn Maxwell💪 and Mitchell Starc 🔥🔥 in the IPL 2021 Auctions. - Gautam Gambhir#IPL2021#IPL2021Auction #RCB pic.twitter.com/mfeSxBdhBQ — Cricstore₹ (@Cricstore) January 20, 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore raised many eyebrows when they decided to release Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, and Shivam Dube before the IPL 2021 Auction. Washington Sundar is the only prominent name left in their list of all-rounders now.

Perhaps, the Bangalore-based franchise might have planned to go after some big names in the IPL Auction. Glenn Maxwell could be one of those players. He has a T20I century to his name at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to boot. The trio of Virat Kohli, Maxwell, and AB de Villiers could blow away opposition bowling lineups in IPL 2021.

Also, Maxwell could support Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin-bowling attack. Hence, RCB could be the number one contender to sign Glenn in IPL Auction 2021.