3 teams who should target Jamie Smith for IPL 2026 ft. CSK 

Jamie Smith led from the front for England on Day 3 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test as they responded strongly to India's challenge on Friday, July 4. The keeper-batter arrived at the crease with his side in a precarious state at 84/5 but went on to hit a stroke-filled hundred off 80 balls.

Smith's knock helped the home side to end the first session on 249/5, with Harry Brook (91*) also proving to be strong support.

With Jamie Smith recently displaying his all-format prowess, the cricket fraternity is actively discussing his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Smith didn't register for the IPL 2025 auction, and as per the rules, he might be ineligible to take part in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

However, if he is allowed to be part of the proceedings, let's take a look at who among the 10 teams might be interested in his services.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) struggled badly in IPL 2025, finishing last with only four wins in 14 appearances. One of the major reasons for their failure was top-order woes.

The experienced international players, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway were inconsistent with their contributions, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out mid-way due to an injury. As a result, CSK could release Ravindra and Conway ahead of the mini-auction and look to find a talented overseas star.

Jamie Smith is an interesting long-term prospect for them, as he can bat at any position and is a skilful keeper as well.

With MS Dhoni at the twilight of his career, the Chennai-based franchise can look for a gloveman with sufficient experience. Although there are rumors of them bringing Sanju Samson into the setup, the development isn't confirmed yet.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) couldn't perform well in IPL 2025, losing too many games from a winning position. They ended ninth in the table with only four victories in 14 games. Notably, skipper Sanju Samson could play only nine games due to injury concerns.

If the rumors are to be believed, Samson might leave the RR camp and join CSK from the IPL 2026 season. With this development, the Royals will primarily be left with Dhruv Jurel, who kept in the absence of Samson.

The departure of Sanju Samson might allow the Royals management to express their interest in Jamie Smith, who is slowly establishing himself in international cricket. The England international can bat in the lower middle order and could serve as a finisher for the side.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a season to forget in IPL 2025, as the defending champions could secure only five wins in 14 games. Ahead of the next auction, they are expected to release one of their overseas keeper-batters, Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who failed to provide consistent good starts to the side.

Apart from the duo, only Luvnith Sisodia has wicketkeeping credentials, but he isn't expected to take the load in the 2026 season. As a result, KKR can target Jamie Smith, who can play for them in the top order. With a calm head and strong technique, he can also play as a second fiddle.

