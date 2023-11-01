3 teams that should target Mehidy Hasan Miraz in IPL 2024 ft. Gujarat Titans

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was earmarked for success ever since he emerged as one of the most promising young talents in Bangladeshi cricket. He led Bangladesh to their first appearance in an Under-19 World Cup semi-final in February 2016 and then went on to make his debut against England in the same year.

Mehidy is a versatile allrounder with a right-arm off-spin bowling style characterized by serene and effective action. He has grown to be one of the key members of the side across all formats and even when Bangladesh struggle, his all-round performances invariably stand out. This elegant and straightforward technique has proven successful, resulting in numerous wickets at the U-19, first-class, and international levels across all formats.

He is, as they say, a perfect limited-over prospect, and with the mini IPL auction around the corner, Mehidy Hasan Miraz could be a hot prospect.

Here we take a look at 3 teams that should target Mehidy Hasan Miraz in IPL 2024:

#3 Punjab Kings

Mehidy Hasan Miraz can add balance to the Punjab team

Punjab Kings can snap up Mehidy Hasan Miraz as a like-for-like replacement for Sikandar Raza. The Zimbabwe all-rounder did play a number of cameos for Punjab, but at his age, he can never be a long-term prospect for Punjab.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with his skills and all-round abilities, will give the side a lot of flexibility on different pitches and in different conditions. He can team up perfectly with bowlers like Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar, and with his inclusion, Punjab Kings will have all bases covered as far as the spinners are concerned.

#2 Gujarat Titans

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be a great addition to the Gujarat Titans side

One of the most settled squads in the IPL, Gujarat Titians have been hugely successful in their first couple of years. However, there is one area where they lack – a quality spinner to partner Rashid Khan. This is where Mehidy Hasan Miraz can be really handy.

David Miller is another overseas player who is a sure starter and if Mehidy gets in the groove, he can be a real handful at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He can also be used as a floater – a role Gujarat Titans love to use in the IPL. The likes of Sai Kishore have not found a permanent place in the side and this is where Mehidy comes into the scene.

#1 Mumbai Indians

Mehidy Hasan Miraz can be a good partner for Chawla

Mumbai Indians can really do with a quality spinner since Piyush Chawla emerged as their main weapon in the last season. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has the potential and the ability to be a real handful and provide the side with a lot of balance - especially when Mumbai travels to away venues.

He has also shown to be an innovative ball striker and his inclusion will give Rohit plenty of bowling options to choose from at any stage of the innings. He can also open the bowling in the powerplay and can use pushed up the order as a batter to take charge of the batting innings.