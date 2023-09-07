3 teams that could target Mitchell Starc in IPL 2024 ft. CSK

After missing the previous eight editions of the Indian Premier League, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc looks set to make a comeback having expressed his desire to partake in IPL 2024.

Owing to injury and workload management, the left-arm pacer hasn't made an appearance in the tournament since 2015 when he donned the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) colors.

He recently spoke about his intention to play the IPL next year at the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast, however, with an eye on building towards the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA that follows the league.

Starc remains a pivotal lynchpin in the Australian setup across formats and recently bagged the Player of the Series award in the Ashes. His record in white-ball cricket remains stupendous, having snared 219 wickets in 110 ODIs at an average of 22.09 apart from taking 170 wickets in all T20s at an average of 19.54 and an economy rate of 7.45.

He will look to add to 27 IPL appearances - all of them for RCB - in which he boasts of 34 wickets at an economy rate of 7.17.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three teams that could have their eyes on snapping up the Australian fast-bowler for IPL 2024:

#1 Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Mitchell Starc might just be the solution that Rajasthan Royals need to complete their bowling unit (File image; Getty).

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) followed their runner-up finish in IPL 2022 with a lackluster performance in 2023, failing to make the playoffs and finishing fifth on the table having begun with a bang.

There is one very clear chink in their bowling unit which needs immediate addressing - who bowls the death overs?

Prasidh Krishna sat out of the 2023 edition but he isn't a reliable bet at the death, with Trent Boult also better off bowling with the new ball. Sandeep Sharma did bail them out on a few occasions but the team can certainly do with an experienced death bowler who often gets his target right.

That's where Starc comes into the picture ahead of IPL 2024. His availability ought to see the Royals rework their retention strategy around onboarding him to the fold, giving them not only a left-arm swing bowler up top but someone who can execute his yorkers for fun at the death.

If things work out, a troika of Starc, Boult, and Prasidh to headline RR's pace attack is certainly salivating, with the Australian also extending the depth of their batting lineup - another factor that has been a concern in the last two seasons.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

It would be a curious case of life coming a circle if Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were to acquire Starc for IPL 2024. After all, they broke the bank to go all out for the speedster in the player auction ahead of the 2018 season before a stress fracture in his leg ruled him out.

The absence of a consistent lead pacer has crippled the two-time champions in the last couple of seasons. Tim Southee's appearances have been sporadic, Lockie Ferguson struggled with fitness and consistency this year and Pat Cummins ended up performing better as a batter than a bowler in 2022.

Clearly, they need someone to lead a young Indian seam attack with only Shardul Thakur being the experienced name in their ranks. Starc might well be the option to fill that hole and considering how the track at the Eden Gardens has offered something for the fast bowlers in recent times, he should enjoy bowling there.

#3 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) unearthed a gem in Matheesha Pathirana as he shouldered the responsibility of bowling the death overs in IPL 2023. Given that he's all of 20 years old, you'd think he has a long future ahead of him for both Sri Lanka as well as CSK.

Yet, there is merit in the Super Kings gunning for Starc at the IPL 2024 auction. Their fast-bowling unit can certainly do with another world-class option in their starting XI, apart from the presence of a left-arm seamer.

Starc ticks off these boxes and can very well partner Deepak Chahar with the new ball before rounding it off at the death with Pathirana, making this CSK attack a potent one. Maheesh Theekshana might have to sit out in games outside Chennai but it's a horse-for-course move that will be totally worth it.

With Ambati Rayudu retiring and Ben Stokes likely to skip the next season, the Super Kings could very well enter the auction with a lot of money to build on their title-winning squad.

CSK might just have enough cash to go all out for Starc's services and acquire him into the fold, perhaps giving them that cutting edge that could aid their title defense.

