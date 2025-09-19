3 teams who should target Mohammad Nabi for IPL 2026 ft. SunRisers Hyderabad

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 19, 2025 14:51 IST
Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Mohammad Nabi's recent exploits could interest several IPL franchises in the upcoming auction [Credit: Getty]

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi continued to defy Father Time at 40 with a sparkling performance in the crucial Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on September 18. With the Afghans in a must-win situation to advance further in the tournament, the swashbuckling right-hander scored a breathtaking 22-ball 60 with six maximums.

Ad

Nabi took Afghanistan from dire straits at 79/6 to a competitive 169/8 in 20 overs. He then bowled his customary miserly spell with the ball, finishing with figures of 1/20 in three overs.

Unfortunately, his best efforts with bat and ball were not enough as Afghanistan suffered a tournament-ending six-wicket defeat. Despite the team setback, Nabi has almost certainly made himself a force to be reckoned with come the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The champion cricketer went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction after a mediocre 2024 season for the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, with several franchises in desperate need of plucking the spin-bowling all-rounder hole, Nabi should find several bidders at the auction table in the upcoming auction.

On that note, here are three teams that must target Mohammad Nabi in the IPL 2026 auction.

#1 SunRisers Hyderabad

SRH&#039;s lack of balance in the lower middle-order proved costly in IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]
SRH's lack of balance in the lower middle-order proved costly in IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) came into the 2025 IPL season with massive expectations of 'Championship or bust' placed on their shoulders, thanks to the runners-up finish in 2024. However, the Orange Army flattered to deceive, winning only six out of their 14 matches and missing the playoffs.

Ad

Among several reasons, the lack of a reliable all-rounder down the order and an experienced T20 spinner adversely impacted the balance of the side throughout the competition. By investing in Nabi, SRH should cover both those holes to make themselves a complete outfit.

In Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Pat Cummins, SRH boasts three of the best overseas stars in the IPL. Yet, the likes of Adam Zampa and Kamindu Mendis as the fourth overseas option to fill in the spin-bowling and all-rounder spot never materialized in performances.

Ad

Should they acquire Nabi in the upcoming auction, SRH will have the ideal No. 7 with the bat and a reliable spin-bowling option with the ball. With short-term success being the goal, having come so close in 2024, Nabi's advanced age shouldn't be a hindrance to their long-term prospects.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

Wanindu Hasaranga struggled in his role of spin-bowling all-rounder for RR in IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]
Wanindu Hasaranga struggled in his role of spin-bowling all-rounder for RR in IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]

For years, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have struggled to find the ideal all-rounder who can bat at No.6 or 7. The 2025 IPL season was no different as the franchise failed to fill that void and finished second from bottom on the standings with only four wins in 14 games.

Ad

RR invested heavily in the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga in the spin-bowling department, with the latter also expected to add valuable lower-order runs. However, neither transpired as the pair picked up a combined 22 wickets at an average of 35 and an economy of almost 9.50.

Hasaranga also underperformed massively in his role as the spin-bowling all-rounder, adding only nine runs at an average of under two in 11 matches. An in-form Nabi could be the ideal replacement for Theekshana as the off-spinner or Hasaranga as the spin-bowling all-rounder, as RR look to bounce back next year.

Ad

#3 Punjab Kings

Ad

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are another win-now franchise, having reached the final in IPL 2025, which should have no qualms about investing in an aging Mohammad Nabi. While the Shreyas Iyer-led unit had most bases covered, a spin-bowling all-rounder could have helped massively in several matches.

PBKS only need to look at the 2025 IPL winners, Royal Challengers (RCB), and how they utilized spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya to stifle opponents and add crucial runs throughout the season, especially in the final. In Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal, PBKS have excellent spin-bowling options.

Ad

On the other hand, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai provided them with solid pace-bowling all-round options. However, winning an IPL title requires every possible base to be covered, and the lack of a finger spinner capable of striking with the bat was potentially the missing piece in their puzzle last season.

By adding the Afghanistan star and retaining most of their core in the off-season, PBKS will almost certainly become pre-season favorites to win their maiden IPL title next year.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications