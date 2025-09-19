3 teams who should target Mohammad Nabi for IPL 2026 ft. SunRisers Hyderabad

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi continued to defy Father Time at 40 with a sparkling performance in the crucial Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on September 18. With the Afghans in a must-win situation to advance further in the tournament, the swashbuckling right-hander scored a breathtaking 22-ball 60 with six maximums.Nabi took Afghanistan from dire straits at 79/6 to a competitive 169/8 in 20 overs. He then bowled his customary miserly spell with the ball, finishing with figures of 1/20 in three overs.Unfortunately, his best efforts with bat and ball were not enough as Afghanistan suffered a tournament-ending six-wicket defeat. Despite the team setback, Nabi has almost certainly made himself a force to be reckoned with come the IPL 2026 mini-auction.The champion cricketer went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction after a mediocre 2024 season for the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, with several franchises in desperate need of plucking the spin-bowling all-rounder hole, Nabi should find several bidders at the auction table in the upcoming auction.On that note, here are three teams that must target Mohammad Nabi in the IPL 2026 auction.#1 SunRisers HyderabadSRH's lack of balance in the lower middle-order proved costly in IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) came into the 2025 IPL season with massive expectations of 'Championship or bust' placed on their shoulders, thanks to the runners-up finish in 2024. However, the Orange Army flattered to deceive, winning only six out of their 14 matches and missing the playoffs.Among several reasons, the lack of a reliable all-rounder down the order and an experienced T20 spinner adversely impacted the balance of the side throughout the competition. By investing in Nabi, SRH should cover both those holes to make themselves a complete outfit.In Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Pat Cummins, SRH boasts three of the best overseas stars in the IPL. Yet, the likes of Adam Zampa and Kamindu Mendis as the fourth overseas option to fill in the spin-bowling and all-rounder spot never materialized in performances.Should they acquire Nabi in the upcoming auction, SRH will have the ideal No. 7 with the bat and a reliable spin-bowling option with the ball. With short-term success being the goal, having come so close in 2024, Nabi's advanced age shouldn't be a hindrance to their long-term prospects.#2 Rajasthan RoyalsWanindu Hasaranga struggled in his role of spin-bowling all-rounder for RR in IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]For years, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have struggled to find the ideal all-rounder who can bat at No.6 or 7. The 2025 IPL season was no different as the franchise failed to fill that void and finished second from bottom on the standings with only four wins in 14 games. RR invested heavily in the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga in the spin-bowling department, with the latter also expected to add valuable lower-order runs. However, neither transpired as the pair picked up a combined 22 wickets at an average of 35 and an economy of almost 9.50. Hasaranga also underperformed massively in his role as the spin-bowling all-rounder, adding only nine runs at an average of under two in 11 matches. An in-form Nabi could be the ideal replacement for Theekshana as the off-spinner or Hasaranga as the spin-bowling all-rounder, as RR look to bounce back next year.#3 Punjab KingsPunjab Kings (PBKS) are another win-now franchise, having reached the final in IPL 2025, which should have no qualms about investing in an aging Mohammad Nabi. While the Shreyas Iyer-led unit had most bases covered, a spin-bowling all-rounder could have helped massively in several matches. PBKS only need to look at the 2025 IPL winners, Royal Challengers (RCB), and how they utilized spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya to stifle opponents and add crucial runs throughout the season, especially in the final. In Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal, PBKS have excellent spin-bowling options. On the other hand, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai provided them with solid pace-bowling all-round options. However, winning an IPL title requires every possible base to be covered, and the lack of a finger spinner capable of striking with the bat was potentially the missing piece in their puzzle last season. By adding the Afghanistan star and retaining most of their core in the off-season, PBKS will almost certainly become pre-season favorites to win their maiden IPL title next year.