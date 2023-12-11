3 teams that should target Rovman Powell in the IPL 2024 Auction ft. CSK

One of the surprise releases ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction, which will be held in Dubai on December 19, was that of West Indian T20I skipper Rovman Powell.

The 30-year old batter, who bowls occassional medium-pace, was contracted with the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the last two seasons, with the 2020 finalists signing him for ₹2.8 crore.

Powell had a good campaign in 2022 but played just three matches in 2023 without getting much of an opportunity in what was a disappointing season for the Capitals. His overall IPL numbers may be modest - 257 runs at an average of 19.77 in 15 innings - but he remains a bona fide match-winner in the format, as his IPL strike rate of 146.02 suggests.

Powell ought to be a good fit for a lot of teams as they set out to plug their holes at the IPL 2024 Auction. A fierce striker of the ball who can butcher pace at the death, his finishing skills should make him highly sought-after.

With that in mind, let's look at three teams who should target Rovman Powell at the IPL 2024 Auction.

1 Gujarat Titans (GT)

Having seen their skipper Hardik Pandya move back to the Mumbai Indians (MI), 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have a task on their hands to find a like-for-like replacement. Considering that an Indian player of that experience and skill has been impossible to find for a good while now, they might have to settle for making tweaks to their existing combination and using the impact player rule to the fullest.

Fortunately for the Titans, they have an excellent Indian batting core headlined by new skipper Shubman Gill, apart from Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar and Vijay Shankar.

Given that four of these can constitute the top layer of the batting lineup, adding Powell to the mix at the IPL 2024 Auction won't be a bad idea at all. If anything, it bolsters the muscle power towards the back end of the innings. Powell and David Miller are likely to bat in tandem in that case, and Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan also there to fall back upon.

This is a luxury that the Titans can afford and potentially use as a means to offset the absence of Pandya in the death overs. Powell isn't the same bowler, of course, but that's where the impact player rule can bring their plethora of bowling options into the picture.

#2 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went hard for Powell's services during the mega auction of 2022 before giving in to the Capitals. But this time, they have a chance to secure the West Indian power-hitter at the IPL 2024 Auction, with enough funds at their disposal.

A look at how CSK line up indicates the requirement of a batter in the middle order, with Ambati Rayudu hanging up his boots. While an Indian replacement would make the job easier, there aren't too many options in their prime in the market.

If the Super Kings can work their overseas combination around to fit Powell in, they may just strike gold at the IPL 2024 Auction. You can trust the think-tank to assign him the right role, with his pace-hitting skills at the death bound to come in handy, particularly in matches outside the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Another interesting factor to consider is how CSK have historically had a lot of leaders within their setup. There was a time they had three international captains in Brendon McCullum, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo, apart from MS Dhoni himself.

This may just tempt them to raise their paddle at the IPL 2024 Auction for Powell, who is the current West Indian T20I skipper, and move him into the leadership group.

#3 Delhi Capitals (DC)

As funny as it sounds, a team that actually needs a player of the skillset that Powell offers is the very one that let him go back into the IPL 2024 Auction pool. Whether it's a sign that the Delhi Capitals have moved on for good or not remains to be seen, but if they can get him back for a lower price than what they signed him for in 2022, it could prove to be smart business.

The Capitals are desperately in need of a finisher who can occupy the slots at Nos. 5 and 6. While they might just go for Shahrukh Khan, they have the option of fielding an overseas player too, assuming Mitchell Marsh, David Warner and Anrich Nortje take up three of the four available slots in the starting XI.

If DC can get Powell back at a lesser price at the IPL 2024 Auction, it will give them an experienced hitter of pace for the death overs. They will also be able to call upon someone familiar with the setup.

It seems unlikely, since Delhi made a conscious decision to let him go. But if an opportunity comes up, it is something they'd do well to take.

Which team do you think should go for Rovman Powell at the IPL 2024 Auction? Have your say in the comments section below!

