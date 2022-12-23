3 teams that should target Shivam Mavi at IPL 2023 Auction

Shivam Mavi is one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket. The 24-year-old made his IPL debut in the 2018 edition for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has represented the franchise in 32 matches across 4 seasons, taking 30 wickets at an average of 31.40 and an economy rate of 8.71.

It is always a wise idea for IPL franchises to invest in Indian pacers. KKR also signed Kamlesh Nagarkoti along with Mavi after India won the under-19 World Cup in 2018.

Mavi had a good season for Uttar Pradesh in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took 10 wickets in 7 games at an average of 14.50 and an economy rate of 6.64. He will be on the radar of quite a few IPL teams.

Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal have the highest base price of INR 1 crore among Indians.



Shivam Mavi, at INR 40 lakhs, has the highest base price amongst uncapped Indians.

#1 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have a purse of ₹19.45 crores with 5 slots left to fill. They have to fill 3 Indian slots and 2 overseas slots at the auction for the upcoming season of the IPL.

DC traded Shardul Thakur to the Kolkata Knight Riders for Aman Khan ahead of the IPL auction. This opens up a slot for an Indian fast bowler, who can also bat in the playing XI. Mavi fulfils both of these criteria for the JSW-owned franchise.

A fast bowling attack of Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shivam Mavi, along with the spin bowling duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, seems to cover most bases on paper.

#2 Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have a purse of ₹19.25 crores with 7 slots left to fill. They need another 4 Indian players in the auction to complete their roster ahead of IPL 2023. They traded Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the upcoming IPL auction.

Head coach Ashish Nehra said that the team will be on the lookout to rope a fast bowler for the team. They need to have a quality backup for the likes of Mohammad Shami and Alzarri Joseph.

Mavi might also be a starter in the playing XI, considering the Titans like to go bowling heavy. The wickets in Ahmedabad assist pace and bounce. Hence, going for the Uttar Pradesh pace bowler might not be a bad idea for the defending champions.

#3 Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have a purse of ₹20.55 crores ahead of the IPL auction starting on 23rd December. They have to fill another 9 slots - 6 Indian and 3 overseas. They traded Jason Behrendorff from RCB for ₹75 lakhs in the trading window in November.

Mumbai have always been a team that believes in investing in fast bowlers, regardless of whether they are Indian or overseas. A major reason for their success over the years has been Jasprit Bumrah - someone who was scouted way back in 2013.

With Jofra Archer looking to make a comeback in the upcoming year, their bowling looks a lot more potent. A pace-bowling trio of Bumrah, Archer, and Mavi looks incredible on paper and will be a huge upgrade from the last season when they finished last on the points table.

