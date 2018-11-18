IPL 2019: 3 Teams that could consider getting Gautam Gambhir on-board

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, the man who top scored in the two World Cup finals he played and helped India win both of them, has been released by Delhi Daredevils and will be in the auctions pool for the next IPL.

Having shown interest in playing for his home franchise in the previous edition, Gambhir did not want KKR management to retain him. So he was bought by DD, but things did not pan out for him the way he would have wanted.

DD managed to win just two of their first seven matches, and Gambhir himself was not at his best with the bat. He then gave up the captaincy, saying there should be enough time for the new captain to try and take the team to the playoffs. After that, he did not get to play a single match, courtesy the emergence of teen sensation Prithvi Shaw.

All these factors have led to DD releasing Gambhir and putting him in the auction pool. With age not being on his side and most sides already having settled combinations, Gambhir might find it a little difficult to attract buyers, let alone big prices.

However, there are three teams who could go for Gambhir keeping in mind the value he brings in, not just as a batsman but also with his leadership skills and experience.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR not retaining Gautam Gambhir before the 2018 auctions came as a surprise to many, since it was Gambhir who had turned around the fortunes of the previously under-performing side. Later it was clarified that Gambhir wanted to play for his home side and hence did not want the management to retain him.

But now that he is out in the auctions pool again, the two-time champions might be tempted to bring back their former skipper. Gambhir can help the team utilize the limited resources they have in the best possible way.

Dinesh Karthik as a captain did a commendable job last season, but there is no harm in bringing a more experienced mind on to the field - a mind that is very familiar with the team dynamics. Also, as a batsman Gambhir still has plenty to offer, and the Eden Gardens track suits his style of batting, as evident from past seasons.

