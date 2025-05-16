3 teams that will face massive crisis with overseas players not returning for IPL 2025 resumption ft. Delhi Capitals

The IPL 2025 season is set for resumption after a temporary suspension for a week. With the revised schedule coming in, the season will resume on Saturday, May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As the league came to a temporary halt, several overseas players flew back or elsewhere. With IPL 2025 set to restart, a lot of these overseas players have chosen not to fly back for the remainder of the season.

While some overseas players have confirmed their availability, they will be present only till the end of the league stage and will miss the playoffs due to international committments clashing with the new IPL 2025 schedule for the rest of the season.

This has now caused a headache for many teams, who will miss the services of their overseas players, particularly at the business end of the tournament. Although the BCCI has allowed for temporary replacements for this season alone, players coming in as replacements may not completely fill the void left by those not returning or partially available.

On that note, let us take a look at three teams that could be affected the most and will face a massive crisis, with overseas players not returning for the IPL 2025 resumption.

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

Gujarat Titans (GT) may not face troubles for the rest of the league-stage matches but are likely to face a crisis for the IPL 2025 playoffs. They are currently at the top of the table with 16 points and have three games to go, which puts them in with a solid chance to finish in the top two apart from qualification.

However, should they go through to the playoffs, they will miss two key overseas stars in Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada. Buttler is a part of England's squad for the series against West Indies, starting May 29. With the playoffs beginning on the same date, he will not be available. Buttler has been key to their success this season, scoring 500 runs from 11 games at an average of 71.42 and a strike-rate of 163.93 with five half-centuries.

GT have relied heavily on their top three batters Sai Sudarsan, Shubman Gill and Buttler this IPL season, with the middle order not as strong enough. Further, Rabada joining the team back bolsters their pace attack. However, he is also a part of South Africa's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and will miss the playoffs.

#2 Mumbai Indians (MI)

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians (MI) is another team in contention to make the IPL 2025 playoffs. They are currently placed fourth with 14 points and two league-stage games to go. Mumbai Indians are set to miss three overseas players for the playoffs, should they make it to that stage.

South African wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, who has been opening the batting for them, along with fast-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch, are a part of the squad for the WTC final. Rickelton has been impressive this season, having scored 336 runs from 12 games at an average of 30.54 and a strike-rate of 153.42 with three half-centuries. While Jonny Bairstow is likely to replace him, losing an in-form player could be a big blow.

Further, MI will also miss English all-rounder Will Jacks, who is a part of their limited-overs series squads against West Indies. Jacks will also be unavailable for the playoffs. He has scored 195 runs from 11 games with a fifty and also picked up five wickets from six innings.

#1 Delhi Capitals (DC)

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

Delhi Capitals are the worst-hit team, with overseas players not returning for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. They are set to miss Mitchell Starc, Faf Du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk, who have all opted out and will not return for the rest of the season.

Starc is their leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps and also the leader of their attack. They are now left with no overseas batter at the top, with both openers opting out as well. Further, they will also miss Tristan Stubbs, who is a part of South Africa's WTC final squad. Stubbs has been vital to their batting in the middle order, scoring 259 runs from 10 innings at an average of 51.80 and a strike-rate of 151.46.

Delhi have 13 points from 11 matches so far. With three games to go, they are in contention to make the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, they now appear to be in a massive crisis, losing out of many of their key overseas players as the tournament resumes.

