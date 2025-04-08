 3 things CSK need to do right to return to winning ways in IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS ft. Anshul Kamboj 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have not been this lost in a very long time. Although they endured poor seasons in 2020 and 2022, there is something about the ongoing campaign that is different. But all is not lost, as there is still a long way to go in the season.

CSK desperately need a win under their belt after three consecutive defeats. Given that there are no easy matches in the IPL, it is no surprise that the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side have an in-song Punjab Kings (PBKS) outfit led by Shreyas Iyer.

But PBKS' recent tame loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) has undermined a near-perfect start. CSK will be on the lookout to pile on more misery and get themselves out of a rut at the same time in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8.

On that note, let us take a look at three things CSK need to do right to return to winning ways in the IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS.

#1 Include Anshul Kamboj in the playing XI

Powerplays have not been an eventful phase for CSK with both bat and ball. They have had glimpses of good fortune with the ball during the fielding restrictions, but no bowler has been able to support Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm pacer has been successful in delivering the much-needed early breakthroughs, but with CSK unable to create a similar impact from the other end, the sustained pressure early on has been missing.

The franchise have tried several options already. Nathan Ellis did a decent job against MI, but had to pave the way for Matheesha Pathirana. R Ashwin has been targeted by the opposition in the powerplay irrespective of the match-up, while Mukesh Choudhary was also taken for runs in his return match.

This leaves CSK arguably with only one option, and that is Anshul Kamboj. The right-arm pacer has the ability to not give batters any room, and bowl on length. His control might be the piece of the puzzle that CSK have been desperate for in the bowling department.

If Kamboj, who had a stellar 2024-25 domestic season, is able to chip in with at least two decent tight overs in the powerplay, the opposition batters would be more error-prone than confident. It gives a much better platform for the spinners to come in the middle overs.

#2 CSK need to bring the on-paper spin advantage on the field

The build-up to each CSK match touches on how the CSK spin trio can dominate the middle overs. But that has not been the case on the ground, home or away. Irrespective of the conditions or the matchups against the opposition, the spinners just have not been able to come into play as much as they ideally should.

Ravindra Jadeja has not been able to put a stop to the run flow. In the last four years, his average economy has been 7.5. But his economy in the early stages of the season is already 8.70, and that is a huge reason why CSK have not been able to come into the picture during the middle-overs.

With Ashwin also meandering along the same lines, Noor Ahmad has lacked the support he has honestly deserved with the way he has been bowling from the other end.

Now, against PBKS, the spinners have an excellent chance on paper. The Shreyas Iyer-led side struggled against RR's spin trio of Kumar Kartikeya, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana in Mullanpur. The 10 overs from spin resulted in 83 runs and five wickets, something that CSK will take in a heartbeat.

PBKS' middle order is largely right-handed, barring Nehal Wadhera, allowing both Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja to tighten the screws.

Jadeja will also be pivotal to CSK's plans against PBKS tactically because of his brilliant record against the in-form Shreyas Iyer. The left-arm spinner has only conceded 63 runs off 70 deliveries against the PBKS captain.

The same advantages were almost on offer during CSK's afternoon fixture against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk recently. But, on that occasion, KL Rahul dampened the plans by dominating the spinners in the middle overs, and that is something that CSK cannot afford again.

#3 Keep wickets in hand

PBKS are a quite balanced unit, making the most of the resources through the several all-rounders they have at their disposal. But one of their concerns has to be their death bowling. Vijaykumar Vyshak was brilliant in PBKS' opening game, nailing the wide yorkers on repeat. But he has not been called up since then.

In the games that have followed, PBKS have used Arshdeep Singh as their chief death bowler, with the likes of Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, and Marcus Stoinis to cover the other end. But, it has proven to be not fully effective as they have leaked 46 and 55 runs in the last four overs against LSG and RR , respectively.

But PBKS' apparent weakness may not come into play at all if CSK's batting crumbles yet again. Their batting frailties in the early phase of the season forced them to bring up Devon Conway, while Ruturaj Gaikwad stayed at No.3. The CSK top order does promise some stability and the ability to lay down a foundation for the middle order and finishers to come into play.

But, the early collapses have forced the CSK middle-order to pull overtime shifts well beyond their capacity. So, if the top-order manages to see out the new ball, even at the expense of the run rate, the luxury of wickets in hand and PBKS' fragile death bowling could help CSK make up the runs at the back end.

