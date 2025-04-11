3 things KKR need to do right to beat CSK in IPL 2025 match at Chepauk ft. Moeen Ali

Two teams with a combined eight IPL titles will be on show when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial encounter at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday, April 11. Both sides have struggled to live up to their billing thus far in IPL 2025, thanks to the lack of consistency with bat and ball.

CSK started the season in style with a home win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, they have suffered four consecutive losses since, marking their joint-longest single-season losing streak.

Meanwhile, KKR have alternated between wins and losses, finding themselves at 2-3 after five outings. The defending champions may have brought most of the core from last season, but the pieces haven't clicked yet in the ongoing season.

With the top four teams slowly segregating themselves from the rest of the pack, the sixth-placed KKR must conquer CSK in their den to get back into the reckoning for a playoff push.

Unfortunately, the numbers work against KKR in head-to-head meetings against CSK. The three-time champions trail 10-19 in 30 matches against CSK and an even worse 3-8 in matches in Chennai.

That said, there are enough chinks in CSK's armor and strengths in their arsenal for KKR to script a memorable win at Chepauk Stadium tonight.

Here are three things KKR must do to upstage CSK in their own backyard in this all-important IPL 2025 clash.

# 1 The obvious selection change

Moeen Ali's CSK experience could come in handy for KKR [Credit: Getty]

The first step for KKR to achieve rare success against CSK in Chennai starts even before the action unfolds. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane must draft former CSK off-spinner Moeen Ali into the XI for the out-of-form Spencer Johnson.

The Aussie quick has picked up only the lone wicket in his four outings at a dismal average of 133 and an economy of 11.73. Meanwhile, Ali was part of the XI in both KKR wins and missed out on their three defeats.

The off-spinner has looked in excellent form in his solitary bowling stint against the Rajasthan Royals with match-winning figures of 2/23 in four overs. Furthermore, KKR can also use Ali in the powerplay to combat CSK's left-handed opening duo of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway in Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence.

The former Englishman also adds to KKR's batting depth. Ali's vast experience and expertise at Chepauk Stadium add more reason for his selection.

He was with CSK from 2021 to 2024, playing a combined nine matches in Chennai in 2023 and 2024.

He boasts an impressive bowling record at the venue, with six wickets in ten total matches at an average of 32.30 and an economy of under 7.50.

# 2 Capitalize on key matchups with their world-class spin twins

KKR's spinners could sway the outcome of the contest one way or the other [Credit: Getty]

The role of matchups in T20 cricket can occasionally be overrated and overstated. However, matchups must be at the forefront of KKR's bowling plans for the CSK batters. KKR have arguably the two best T20 spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

It is a well-known fact that Shivam Dube plays a crucial role in CSK's middle-order, primarily as a spin-basher. KKR must be smart in using Narine, who has tied down the tall left-hander in the IPL, conceding only 28 runs in as many balls.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni has found it difficult to handle Varun over the years in the IPL. The CSK skipper has been dismissed three times by the mystery spinner while scoring only 11 runs off 16 deliveries against him.

Should KKR bring in Moeen Ali and use him in the powerplay against the CSK's left-handed openers, they can utilize Narine and Varun for specific matchups in the middle overs.

# 3 Batting order rejig

Sunil Narine's impact as an opener has dwindled this season [Credit: Getty]

KKR must consider rejigging their batting order specifically for CSK and a potentially slow and low Chennai track. Despite showing a semblance of form in KKR's previous outing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunil Narine has looked out of sorts as their opener this season.

With another left-hander in Quinton de Kock already opening the batting, KKR might be wise to throw in a more orthodox batter like Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ajinkya Rahane at the top. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been in top form in the powerplay with the ball and opening with Narine, and the out-of-form De Kock could result in the loss of early wickets.

Instead, holding one end up with Raghuvanshi or Rahane will allow KKR to use Narine as a floater against the three-pronged CSK spin attack for quick runs in the middle overs. With Chennai being among the few venues that call for orthodox batting over power-hitting, a top three of De Kock, Rahane, and Raghuvanshi might help KKR get off to a solid start instead of opening with the hit-and-miss Narine.

