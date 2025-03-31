3 things KKR need to do right to beat MI in IPL 2025 clash in Mumbai ft. Anrich Nortje 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) used to dread their yearly bashing against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the past, making up a one-sided rivalry. However, of late, the three-time champions have relished playing against the heavyweights, recording five wins in their last six meetings.

They have racked up multiple season doubles and also ended the dreaded Wankhede curse with a comeback win in the 2024 season. KKR have the opportunity to pile up more misery on MI, who are the only winless team left in the 2025 edition.

Sunil Narine's return from illness further bolsters KKR as they look to string up some momentum following their surprising tame loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener.

On that note, let us look at three things KKR need to do right to beat MI in the IPL 2025 clash in Mumbai.

3 things KKR need to do right to beat MI in IPL 2025 clash in Mumbai

#1 Bring Anrich Nortje into the playing XI

KKR have not had too much success with the new ball in the 2025 IPL so far. With the ball hardly moving in the air, Spencer Johnson has not had a say at all. He has picked up one wicket at an average of 73, while his economy reads 11.53. Although he offers a favorable match-up by being a left-arm seamer against Rohit Sharma, KKR desperately need a proper pace spearhead, so that Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora can come into the game.

Considering that the upcoming match is being contested at the Wankhede Stadium, where the red soil pitch assists pace and bounce, it might be the right time for KKR to unleash Anrich Nortje. Although his death bowling ability and recent form at the highest level have not been ideal, his sheer pace could trouble an out-of-sorts MI batting unit.

Furthermore, Nortje sports good numbers against Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton upfront. The Proteas pacer has dismissed the veteran MI star twice in the IPL in five outings. Although the sample size is low for Nortje's match-up against Rickelton, the strike rate of 57.14 by the left-handed opener is an encouraging note for KKR to take.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer should take the initiative to gun down Mitchell Santner

MI have shuffled their spin attack around in the early stages of the tournament. They punted on youngster Vignesh Puthur for the opening game against CSK, only to bench him during the loss against GT for Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Mitchell Santner has been below par in the middle overs and has not been able to contain the run flow.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jos Buttler have taken him down with ease in the matches so far, and that has been a huge reason why MI have not had any control in the middle overs.

KKR batters did not fare well against spin during the loss to RCB, but Quinton de Kock, with a 97* knock, led the way in their win over RR by being potent against Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. De Kock's presence when spinners are in full flow is not certain, as an early dismissal is always on the cards against the new ball at the Wankhede.

As a result, KKR's best bet after de Kock to take down the spinners is Venkatesh Iyer. Although he could not fulfill the role during the loss to RCB, his record against MI (average of 72.40) and at the Wankhede (average of 39.80 in five outings) suggests he could turn up.

For MI to have any control in the middle overs, they either need tight overs or wickets from Santner. If Iyer manages to close down that channel, it spells huge trouble for MI, especially taking the prowess of KKR's finishers into account.

#3 Use Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in tandem to keep Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma chained

The way MI's batting unit has been shaped since 2022, it has been highly reliant on the pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma. The left-hand-right-hand pair has been prolific in the middle overs for the franchise. Despite doing their part, they have lacked support from others, leading to skipper Hardik Pandya even remarking recently that 'batters have to come to the party.'

The KKR bowlers have to capitalize on the struggling MI batting setup with the best tools at their disposal - Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. If the new ball bowlers do their part, the clash will be set up perfectly for KKR in the middle overs.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma will have a tough time expressing themselves if pressure is applied from both ends in the form of Narine and Chakaravarthy. Suryakumar has a combined strike rate of only 112.30 against the mystery spin duo.

