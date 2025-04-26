3 things KKR need to do right to beat PBKS in IPL 2025 clash in Kolkata ft. The finishing act

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 44 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26. Defending champions KKR are languishing at seventh position in the points table, with just three wins from eight matches. PBKS are fifth in the points table, with five wins and three losses from eight games.

Kolkata have lost three of their last four matches in IPL 2025. In their previous clash, KKR went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 39 runs at Eden Gardens. Bowling first, Kolkata conceded 198-3 in their 20 overs. The hosts struggled in the chase and were held to 159-8.

After beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chinnaswamy, PBKS went down to the same team by seven wickets in their last match in Mullanpur. Sent into bat, Punjab were held to 157-6 in their 20 overs, a total RCB chased with ease.

When KKR and PBKS met in Mullanpur on April 15, Punjab registered a 15-run win in a low-scoring thriller. We look at three things Kolkata need to do to get the better of Punjab at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

#1 KKR's top 4 needs to fire

Kolkata top four has been inconsistent with the willow, which is one of the main reasons why the defending champions have struggled in IPL 2025. The batters have shown sparks of excellence, but not enough to benefit the team in a big way.

In seven innings, Quinton de Kock has scored 143 runs at an average of 23.83 and a strike rate of 137.50. He has had only one score of note - 97* off 61 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened against GT, but was out for one.

Sunil Narine has been 'hit or miss' with the bat in IPL 2025. In seven innings, he has scored 147 runs at a strike rate of 177, but with a best of 44. KKR expected a lot more from him. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has done well. In eight innings, he has scored 271 runs at an average of 38.71 and a strike rate of 146.48, with three fifties to his credit.

Rahane's deputy, Venkatesh Iyer, though has disappointed. Purchased at the mega auction for a whopping ₹23.75 crore, the left-handed batter has scored 135 runs in six innings at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 139.17. Venkatesh needs to lift his game before it's too late for KKR.

#2 Kolkata's bowlers need to keep PBKS' dangerous top 3 in check

For Kolkata to get the better of Punjab on Saturday at Eden Gardens, their bowlers need to ensure that PBKS' top three is kept in check. If Punjab don't get off to a good start with the bat, they invariably struggle to put up a competitive score.

In PBKS' previous IPL 2025 match against RCB in Mullanpur, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh failed to convert starts, while skipper Shreyas Iyer was dismissed cheaply. Punjab only ended up posting 157 on the board. Their middle and lower-order are weak links which opponents can expose.

In case PBKS's top three batters get going, they could pose big trouble for Kolkata. Priyansh smashed a sensational hundred against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur, while Shreyas has three blazing fifties to his credit. Prabhsimran has only managed one half-century, but he has the ability to destroy bowling attacks.

#3 KKR's finishers need to come to the party

Finishing has been one of KKR's strengths in the IPL. However, this season, their finishers haven't been all that effective. For Kolkata to get the better of Punjab on Saturday at Eden Gardens, the likes of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, in particular, will need to lift their game.

Rinku has contributed 133 runs in seven innings at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 146.15. As for Russell, he has only managed 55 runs in six innings at an average of 9.16 and a strike rate of 119.56, with a best of 21. KKR's finishing act could be crucial to their fortunes against PBKS.

