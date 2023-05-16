3 things LSG need to get right to defeat MI in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in what is a crucial fixture in terms of qualification on Tuesday, May 16. The winner of this clash will get to the position of comfort and so, both teams will be desperate to take two points out of the game.

After losing their first couple of games, Mumbai, led by Rohit Sharma have made a strong comeback and are now in prime position to make it through to the playoffs.

LSG, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent run this season and will be looking to make amends starting today as time is running out. They will need some things to go right and will have to put in the right efforts.

On that note, we take a look at three things LSG need to get right to defeat MI in IPL 2023.

#1 LSG's batting mindset

In their last completed game at their home stadium in Lucknow, LSG failed to chase down RCB's total of 126, falling short by 18 runs.

The wicket was extremely tough and tricky, but LSG's approach could definitely have been better. Their batters tried to win the game by playing aggressive shots, which is not an ideal thing to do on a track like that. On such pitches, batters need to bide their time and play sensible cricket.

Lucknow's batters need to show more restraint and game awareness against Mumbai on Tuesday.

They could perhaps take a leaf out of KKR's book who showed great temperament to complete a tricky chase against the Chennai Super Kings a couple of days back. That game was played in Chennai but the pitch was quite similar to the slow tracks in Lucknow.

#2 Batting approach in the powerplay

Now this is a tricky aspect that the Super Giants desperately need to get right in tonight's crucial fixture.

The Lucknow track has been slow and so, batters, especially openers, tend to take some time to adjust to the conditions on offer. However, there is a very thin line between being cautious and conservative and LSG will need to strike the right balance.

Openers Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock must show intent in the powerplay and make full use of the field restrictions. Getting into a shell will only help the Mumbai Indians to exert more pressure and that may result in a flurry of wickets.

#3 Avesh Khan's performance

Avesh Khan hasn't been in great form this season. (Credit: BCCI)

Spin will play a vital role in today's game and so, the batters may look to target the pacers. As such, the home side will hope for a good performance from their quicks, especially Avesh Khan who hasn't really had a great season thus far.

In nine games so far in IPL 2023, the pacer has picked up only eight wickets at an economy rate of almost 10. He seems to have lost some pace as well and has been largely ineffective.

Lucknow will need him to step up big-time if they are to challenge MI tonight.

