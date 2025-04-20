3 things MI need to do right to beat CSK in IPL 2025 clash in Mumbai ft. Rohit Sharma 

Ad

Mumbai Indians (MI) have seemingly found their footing in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), securing two massive wins over the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Up next is a clash against their arch-rivals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

Mi have lost four consecutive matches to the Yellow Army since 2023, their joint longest losing streak against their rivals. But, the silver lining comes with the fact that CSK are enduring a horror campaign of their own. Injuries, accusations of being outdated, and combination woes, all make CSK quite vulnerable, a state which MI hope to capitalise on to continue their upward march in the standings after beginning from the bottom.

On that note, let us take a look at three things MI need to do right to beat CSK in the IPL 2025 clash in Mumbai.

#1 Bat CSK out of the game using Home Advantage

CSK relished playing on a black soil-heavy pitch against LSG recently at the Ekana Stadium. The spinners were able to come into play, and there was no daunting target to deter them. It was a surprising move from LSG, who have an explosive batting line-up, capable of making the most of a flat pitch, giving a cushion for their shaky bowling unit.

MI, who made use of the home advantage in a brilliant fashion against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a sluggish pitch, have to play that card again. Home advantage is not only utilising conditions to suit your game, but also to design it in a manner least desirable for the opposition.

Both of CSK's wins have come on tacky wickets not conducive for free-flowing run scoring. While a common theme behind nearly all of their defeats is the fact that the opposition have put too much on the board. Given CSK's chasing woes, they were never in the contest against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), all of whom scored in excess of 180.

Wankhede's natural red-soil surface will be all that MI batters need because, in terms of both form and firepower, MI's batting unit trumps CSK comprehensively. The home side also have some momentum under their belt, backed by some promising displays by the batters.

The typical Wankhede pitch also helps MI take the CSK spinners out of the game almost completely. Though that means that the MI spinners might also not be able to come into the picture, that is a sacrifice worth the cause, considering how CSK's plan relies heavily on their spinners.

#2 Take CSK's new names into consideration

The law of averages, form, on-paper ability, and a slew of other factors, all make MI heavy favorites. But, MI will be the last side to rule CSK out, now that they have the unpredictability tag under their sleeve. Realising the need to update their batting, CSK handed a debut to Shaik Rasheed, who made a promising impression against LSG.

With batters like Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar under fire, CSK do have new replacements in the form of Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, both with a distinct Mumbai connection through different means. Both come across as hungry youngsters, aligning with the modern T20 game, with prior experience of playing at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI do have the bowling resources to cope with the new names, but their potential inclusion should not throw Hardik Pandya and co. off. Should it come to it, the spinners will have an even bigger role in the middle overs against Brevis, who has been known to take them down.

#3 Rohit Sharma's potential means nothing if he does not weather the initial storm

Rohit Sharma's 'upward trend' has been making the rounds, but the veteran batter did look at his trademark best against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently. Using the pace to his advantage, and timing the ball to perfection, the signs were there until his dismissal.

In a MI side gathering momentum midway through the season, Rohit Sharma's form is arguably the only big box that is yet to be ticked. A combination of poor deliveries and poor strokes sums up Rohit Sharma's dismissals this season. Given the fact that he has just faced 57 deliveries in six innings, he is yet to bat outside the powerplay.

MI's batting can unlock a whole other potential if Rohit is able to extend his stay, even if it is for the early overs of the powerplay. The longer Rohit remains at the crease, the better the foundation is for the well-honed middle-order to take advantage of.

But, for Rohit Sharma to have a meaningful stay, he will have to weather the initial storm. The opening batter has a poor record against Khaleel Ahmed, which includes a dismissal in the reverse fixture. With Anshul Kamboj not expected to give much away with the new ball, Rohit should wait for the bowler to err rather than force things.

