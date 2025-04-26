3 things PBKS need to do right to beat KKR in IPL 2025 clash in Kolkata ft. Glenn Maxwell

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won five of their eight matches in IPL 2025 and are currently placed fifth on the IPL 2025 points table. They last played Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 20, but ended up on the losing side.

After a short break, PBKS will now face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, April 26, in Kolkata. KKR have had their fair share of problems in IPL 2025, winning only three of their eight matches.

PBKS would like to return to winning ways against a struggling KKR and take a step towards playoff qualification. On that note, here is a look at three things PBKS need to do right to beat KKR in IPL 2025 clash in Kolkata:

#1 Overseas contingent needs to step up

While the Indian contingent has performed well for PBKS in IPL 2025, the form of their overseas players has been a bit of a concern.

Marcus Stoinis is yet to get a big score in IPL 2025. In six innings with the bat, the Aussie has scored just 67 runs at an average of 16.75. He has been dismissed on single-digit scores thrice this IPL season and has yet to pick up a wicket, while conceding runs at 11.53 per over.

Glenn Maxwell could be the X-Factor for PBKS against KKR in Kolkata - Source: Getty

The team management could rope in Glenn Maxwell for the encounter against KKR on a spin-friendly pitch. Though Maxwell has also not been in the best touch with the bat in IPL 2025 (41 runs from five innings), he has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.46.

Xavier Bartlett has failed to impress in his three outings in IPL 2025. He has picked up only two wickets, conceding 84 runs in nine overs. PBKS could consider playing Vyshak Vikaykumar, who was brilliant in the death overs against the Gujarat Titans.

#2 Openers to negate the new ball threat

Prabhsimaran Singh and Priyansh Arya will have to negate the new ball threat in Kolkata- Source: Getty

PBKS openers have been in red-hot form in IPL 2025. While Prabhsimran Singh has scored 209 runs at a strike rate of 168.54, Priyansh Arya has scored 254 runs at an astounding strike rate of 201.58.

The openers could look to be a bit cautious against the new swinging ball in Kolkata. The new ball tends to swing for a bit at the Eden Gardens, and if the duo negate that threat, they would set up the team for a big score.

The Indian batting trio of Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh are good against spinners in the middle overs, and can continue the momentum.

The opening partnership between Singh and Arya will be crucial for PBKS in Kolkata and could be the defining partnership in the game.

#3 Bowl Chahal to Russell given his dismal record against leg spin

The contest between Yuzvendra Chahal and Andre Russell could be an intriguing one - Source: Getty

Andre Russell is a dangerous batter at the death. The West Indian batter has been dismissed 14 times by leg-spinners in the IPL, and thus, Shreyas Iyer could look to bowl Yuzvendra Chahal to him. Rashid Khan dismissed Russell when KKR last played in Kolkata.

Chahal is an experienced bowler, and despite having a poor record against Russell, he could end up picking up his wicket in the upcoming game. To date, Chahal has dismissed Russell only once in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer should also look to have all three pacers in Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen bowl in the powerplay. This is despite the Sunil Narine threat as PBKS will want to play their strongest cards first up.

