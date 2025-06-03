3 things PBKS need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2025 final ft. Nehal Wadhera 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have a massive shot at glory to end their dreaded trophy drought, but standing in the way is an equally yearning Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final. The two sides face each other in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, June 3.

Shreyas Iyer led from the front to inspire PBKS to a massive win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) to steer the franchise to their second-ever IPL final, and the first since 2014. The team have to be at their best to topple a well-honed RCB side that have not been off the mark too often this season.

On that note, let us take a look at three things PBKS need to do right to beat RCB in the IPL 2025 final ft. Nehal Wadhera.

#1 PBKS should not let the occasion get to them

PBKS have shown they have what it takes to dominate, with a well-rounded team, multiple match winners, and a bona fide leader. What they have to be mindful of is to treat the final as any other game, because that is when they are at their best. It is the biggest game for several players in their squad so far, especially the uncapped players.

There will be a massive spotlight on both teams, and PBKS have to be mindful of not being blinded by it. In their first high-stakes game, Qualifier 1, they crumbled hard. To say that they were overwhelmed by the occasion is a stretch, but it is certain that their execution was far off from their usual standards.

PBKS cannot afford to be this way off the radar in the final. A lot of teams have succumbed to the occasion in the past, and faltered when it matters the most. From a technical or tactical standpoint, PBKS have the ability to oust RCB, if they are at their best. However, if they let the occasion get to them, then RCB are also more than capable of exploiting that and punishing them.

There is no reason for PBKS to stray away from their brand of cricket just because it is a final. Having a strong leader like Iyer helps things to an extent, but every player must be on the same page.

#2 Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson have to walk so that Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzvendra Chahal can run

Arshdeep Singh's diminishing returns of late prove to be a slight headache for the finalists. However, to compensate, Kyle Jamieson has been brilliant with the new ball from the other end, proving to be a handy replacement.

The left-arm pacer is wicketless in the playoffs so far, while the New Zealand pacer has chipped in two decent spells recently. There is a bit of disparity until now, but at the same time, there is a lot of potential.

Arshdeep's left-arm angle and ability to move the ball both ways, coupled with Jamieson's knack of extracting bounce with gentle new ball movement, complement each other well, and has the opportunity to unsettle the RCB opening pair, especially since Shreyas Iyer does not have the luxury of a powerplay spinner as such to curb things in between.

Shreyas Iyer had to gamble and bring on Marcus Stoinis in the powerplay against MI as well. The point being, the team need their bowlers to fire in the powerplay so that Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzvendra Chahal can be aggressive in the middle overs.

#3 Top three has to play out the powerplay to shield Iyer from the new ball and use Wadhera's match-up against RCB spinners

The Shreyas Iyer-led side have been a top-order heavy side this season with the batters following applying the finishing touches. The move to promote Inglis at No.3 to maintain that spark has also been a flash of brilliance, since it keeps Iyer, their best batter, protected.

However, in situations where the top order has not fired, such as in Qualifier 1, Iyer has to walk out in the powerplay against the new ball. Despite being in fine touch, it could prove to be a problem, especially with his inferior record against Josh Hazlewood.

The top three has to find the balance between creating momentum, while also surviving the powerplay at the same time. Whether it be Hazlewood's bounce, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing, or the surprise Krunal Pandya spin as buffer, the top three have to find a way out.

For PBKS to dominate in the batting front, Iyer and Wadhera have to be out there in the middle overs. The skipper's game against spin is well-documented, as is his current form. Nehal Wadhera, being the sole left-handed batter in the PBKS batting outfit, also has a massive role against Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma.

The left-handed batter's onslaught against the wrist spinner in Bengaluru earlier this season was a game-changer. His presence also largely kept Santner out of the attack during Qualifier 2, who just ended up bowling a couple of overs.

