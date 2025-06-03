3 things RCB need to do right to beat PBKS in IPL 2025 final ft. Virat Kohli

The stage is set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go head-to-head with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what promises to be a blockbuster contest. The much-awaited clash is set to take place on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Royal Challengers booked their place in the final with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on May 29, in Mullanpur. Meanwhile, Punjab bounced back in style, defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Qualifier 2 on June 1 in Ahmedabad to secure a rematch against RCB in the final.

When it comes to their head-to-head record, the two teams have met 36 times in IPL history, with each side claiming 18 wins, making this one of the most evenly matched rivalries in the league. In the 2025 season alone, they’ve faced off three times, with RCB holding a 2-1 edge, including the crucial victory in Qualifier 1.

As RCB look to repeat that performance and chase their first-ever IPL title, here’s a look at three things they must get right to overcome PBKS in the IPL 2025 final.

3 things RCB need to do right to beat PBKS in IPL 2025 final

#1 Virat Kohli must continue his rich form with the bat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be counting on their former captain and seasoned batter Virat Kohli to lead from the front as they aim to secure their maiden IPL title. As always, the 36-year-old has lived up to his reputation, emerging once again as the franchise’s top performer with the bat.

In the ongoing season, Kohli has scored 614 runs in 14 innings at an impressive average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146.53, including eight half-centuries.

When it comes to his record against Punjab Kings, Kohli has featured in 35 matches, scoring 1,116 runs at an average of 36, with six fifties and one century to his name. Given his experience and consistency, RCB will need to rally around Kohli and rely on his leadership with the bat to push through in the final.

#2 Key battle: Shreyas Iyer vs Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been in outstanding form in the IPL 2025, having scored 603 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 54.81 and a strike rate of 175.80, including six half-centuries.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the final will be played, Iyer has had a particularly strong run this season. He has featured in two matches at the venue and was named Player of the Match on both occasions, first with an unbeaten 97 off 42 balls against Gujarat Titans in Punjab’s tournament opener, and later with a match-winning 87* off 41 balls against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

Given his stellar form and proven success at the stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will need to get Iyer out early to gain control of the game. A key weapon for this task could be Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has an excellent record against the PBKS skipper, dismissing him four times in just 22 deliveries in the IPL. With Iyer in red-hot form, Hazlewood could be the go-to bowler to break through early and shift the momentum in RCB’s favor.

#3 RCB pace trio make an early impact with the new ball

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's pace trio — Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal — have done a commendable job for the franchise this season. Hazlewood has been the most effective, picking up 21 wickets in 11 matches, while Bhuvneshwar has taken 15 in 13 games, and Yash has claimed 12 wickets in 14 outings.

The trio will need to be at their absolute best in the final against Punjab Kings, especially with the new ball, where Punjab have shown clear vulnerability. The Kings have lost 31 wickets in the powerplay this season — the most by any team in the 2025 edition.

To gain the upper hand, RCB’s fast bowlers must strike early, just as they did in Qualifier 1, where they dismantled Punjab’s top order. If the trio can deliver another impactful start, it could set the tone for RCB’s long-awaited maiden IPL title.

