Shreyas Iyer’s sister and mom wish Punjab Kings in heartwarming manner ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta and mother Rohini shared a heartfelt message wishing the team luck ahead of their IPL 2025 final clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The much-anticipated clash is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS suffered an eight-wicket defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1 on May 29 in Mullanpur but bounced back strongly to defeat five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Qualifier 2 on June 1 in Ahmedabad, securing their place in the final.

Ahead of the summit clash, on Monday, June 2, Shreyas Iyer’s family wished the team the very best in a heartwarming video. They said:

“Chardi Kala. Thank you to all the Punjab Kings fans for supporting us since day one. We are very, very, very grateful to the team. All the very best for tomorrow. And we are incredibly proud of each one of you. Tomorrow is our day. Just go out there and lift the cup. And we are super excited for tomorrow. All the best, everyone. Bas jeetna hai!”

Iyer will aim to spearhead the team with the bat, having scored 603 runs in 16 innings this season at an impressive average of 54.81 and a striking rate of 175.80, including six half-centuries.

Shreyas Iyer on the verge of creating history as PBKS take on RCB in IPL 2025 final

Coming into the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has set a remarkable record by leading three different franchises to the IPL final — Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024, and now the Kings in 2025.

If Punjab clinch the title on June 3, Iyer will become the first captain in IPL history to guide two different teams to championship glory, having already won the trophy with KKR in 2024.

