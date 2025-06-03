Star Bollywood singer bets more than ₹3 crore on Punjab Kings ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [In Picture]

Renowned Punjabi and Bollywood singer Karan Aujla has wagered crores on Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The tournament will see a new champion being crowned on Tuesday, June 3, as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosts the much-anticipated showdown.

Ad

Punjab faced an eight-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers in Qualifier 1 on May 29 in Mullanpur. However, they made a stunning comeback in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on June 1 in Ahmedabad, chasing down a target of 204 with five wickets to spare. This victory secured their place in the final, setting up a rematch against RCB.

Ahead of the much-awaited match, Bollywood singer Karan Aujla shared on his Instagram story that he has placed a bet of CA$500,000 on Punjab Kings, which amounts to ₹3,11,15,000 (three crore eleven lakh fifteen thousand rupees). He captioned his story:

Ad

Trending

“Lets go Punjab.”

Karan Aujla bets more than ₹3 crore on Punjab Kings (Image via Instagram-@karanaujla)

Punjab Kings are set to make their second IPL final appearance, having previously reached the title match in 2014 under the captaincy of George Bailey. In that season, they were edged out by Gautam Gambhir’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a slim margin of three wickets.

Ad

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in scintillating form in IPL 2025

“We have lost the battle, but not the war,” were the words of Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer after their heavy eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 on May 29.

The 30-year-old rose to the occasion in Qualifier 2 against MI on June 1 in Mullanpur. Chasing a target of 204, Iyer played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 87 runs from only 41 deliveries, leading his team to an impressive five-wicket win.

The stylish batter will aim to continue his fine form as the Kings prepare to face RCB again in the final. Overall, he has amassed 603 runs in 16 innings this season, including six half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More