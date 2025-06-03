  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Star Bollywood singer bets more than ₹3 crore on Punjab Kings ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [In Picture]

Star Bollywood singer bets more than ₹3 crore on Punjab Kings ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [In Picture]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jun 03, 2025 11:50 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Captain
Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer (Source: Getty)

Renowned Punjabi and Bollywood singer Karan Aujla has wagered crores on Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The tournament will see a new champion being crowned on Tuesday, June 3, as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosts the much-anticipated showdown.

Ad

Punjab faced an eight-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers in Qualifier 1 on May 29 in Mullanpur. However, they made a stunning comeback in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on June 1 in Ahmedabad, chasing down a target of 204 with five wickets to spare. This victory secured their place in the final, setting up a rematch against RCB.

Ahead of the much-awaited match, Bollywood singer Karan Aujla shared on his Instagram story that he has placed a bet of CA$500,000 on Punjab Kings, which amounts to ₹3,11,15,000 (three crore eleven lakh fifteen thousand rupees). He captioned his story:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Lets go Punjab.”
Karan Aujla bets more than ₹3 crore on Punjab Kings (Image via Instagram-@karanaujla)
Karan Aujla bets more than ₹3 crore on Punjab Kings (Image via Instagram-@karanaujla)

Punjab Kings are set to make their second IPL final appearance, having previously reached the title match in 2014 under the captaincy of George Bailey. In that season, they were edged out by Gautam Gambhir’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a slim margin of three wickets.

Ad

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in scintillating form in IPL 2025

“We have lost the battle, but not the war,” were the words of Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer after their heavy eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 on May 29.

The 30-year-old rose to the occasion in Qualifier 2 against MI on June 1 in Mullanpur. Chasing a target of 204, Iyer played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 87 runs from only 41 deliveries, leading his team to an impressive five-wicket win.

The stylish batter will aim to continue his fine form as the Kings prepare to face RCB again in the final. Overall, he has amassed 603 runs in 16 innings this season, including six half-centuries.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications