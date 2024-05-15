3 things RR need to do right in IPL 2024 clash vs PBKS to return to winning ways

As the final week of the IPL 2024 league stage unfolds with an intense playoff race, a clash of slightly less significance will be played between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati on May 15. While PBKS have been officially eliminated from playoff qualification with only eight points in 12 outings, RR have booked their berth for the playoffs, courtesy of the Delhi Capitals' (DC) 19-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last night.

RR is currently second on the table with eight wins in 12 matches but has suffered a hat-trick of losses entering the PBKS encounter. The side still has plenty to play for, with a top-two finish in their hands should they win their final two league-stage games.

The RR-PBKS rivalry has often thrilled fans with some of the closest finishes in IPL history and the first meeting between the sides this season was no different. The game went down to the wire, with RR completing a three-wicket win off the penultimate delivery of the final over.

RR will be well aware of picking up momentum heading into the playoffs and snapping their ongoing three-game losing streak right away will be key to their chances for the rest of the season.

On that note, here are three things RR must do right to get back to winning ways in the PBKS clash.

#1 The 'Chahal' factor

The IPL 2024 season has been arguably Yuzvendra Chahal's most rewarding as he became the first bowler to reach 200 wickets in league history. The 33-year-old started the season in style, picking up wickets at will as RR sat atop the table for the entire first half.

However, Chahal's bowling performances have dipped alarmingly over the last few games, with the leg spinner picking up only five wickets in his previous seven innings. He has also conceded runs at a dismal rate, including enduring his most expensive figures of 0/62 in four overs a couple of games back against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

RR will be relieved with Chahal finding his feet again in their most recent encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with figures of 1/22 in four overs.

The side's performances have often mirrored Chahal's this season, evidenced by his numbers in victories and losses. In their eight wins, the champion spinner has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 23.90 and an economy of 8.77. However, in their four defeats, Chahal has picked up only four wickets at a dismal average and economy of 43.80 and 10.94, respectively.

To further drive the point home, in RR's five-run loss to PBKS at the same venue (Guwahati) last year, Chahal conceded 50 off his four overs for the lone wicket.

These figures highlight the importance of Chahal's impact and how a strong showing against PBKS will go a long way in helping RR break their three-game losing streak.

#2 Return to the successful formula of using both left-arm pacers in the powerplay

RR were praised for their out-of-the-box thinking to use left-arm pacers Trent Boult and Nandre Burger in tandem in the powerplay to start the IPL 2024 season. The move caught the opposition teams off guard and allowed the side to utilize Sandeep Sharma's cerebral death bowling skills after the first 10 overs.

RR won their first four games of the season following this formula until an injury to Burger put their plans off kilter. To his credit, Sandeep Sharma took over the new ball role to partner Boult with much success in the team's last few outings.

However, Burger finally returned to action in RR's most recent clash against CSK, yet the side did not revert to their success formula. Sandeep continued to bowl in the powerplay, while the tall South African pacer came on to bowl only after the first six overs.

While their five-wicket defeat cannot be attributed solely to that, Burger opening the bowling with Boult may have helped RR create early inroads into the CSK lineup. Instead, they allowed CSK to race away to 56/1 in six overs, effectively ending their chances of defending 141.

PBKS have been among the few teams uncertain at the top of the order due to the inconsistencies of Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsmiran Singh. Opening with Boult and Burger could be the ideal win-win for RR to shatter the PBKS top order and have the full safety net of Sandeep Sharma for the slog-overs.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson must step to the fore in Jos Buttler's absence

With ace batter Jos Buttler returning home for England's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, RR might have a dilemma at the top of the order.

Buttler and Jaiswal have forged an incredible opening partnership since 2022 and the one game the England white-ball skipper missed was evidence of RR's potential issues in his absence. Buttler did not play in the first meeting against PBKS, leaving Tanush Kotian to open with Jaiswal.

The result was a meandering 56-run opening stand that took 50 deliveries thanks to Kotian's 31-ball 24. RR had to scrap through from that point to complete a run-chase of only 148 in the final over with three wickets in hand.

While the side might open with Tom Kohler-Camore or Dhruv Jurel, it could take time for either to find their footing. This further enhances the importance of fellow opener Jaiswal and skipper Samson at No.3 to step up and take the onus on putting together a big score.

While Samson has enjoyed a sensational run this season with 486 runs at an average of over 60, Jaiswal has struggled for consistency. The southpaw has totaled only 344 runs at an average of under 32 in 12 outings.

The duo's combined failure was paramount to RR's struggles against CSK in the last game and for them to produce a dominant performance against PBKS, Jaiswal and Samson must step up to the party in grand fashion.