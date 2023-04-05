3 times Anrich Nortje's pace proved too hot to handle in the IPL

IPL 2023 has become even more exciting as South African players such as Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, and Aiden Markaram, among others, have made their way to join their respective franchises following the Proteas' ODI series against the Netherlands.

Anrich Nortje played his first game for the Delhi Capitals in their home opener against the Gujarat Titans on April 4 and hit his straps right away.

The speedster bowled a superb opening spell where he dislodged Wriddhiman Saha and the in-form Shubman Gill with sheer pace. Unfortunately, the Capitals could not capitalize on the paceman's return as they slumped to their second straight defeat.

Since making his debut for the Proteas in 2019, the 29-year-old has impressed in all formats with his relentless pace and fearsome bouncers, often reaching 150 km/h. In T20Is, Nortje averages a remarkable 19.52 at an economy rate of just 7.14 in 31 matches.

Anrich Nortje has been equally impressive in the IPL with the Delhi Capitals since his first season in 2020. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in 2020 with 22 wickets as he helped power the Capitals into their first-ever IPL finals.

Although injuries limited Nortje's participation in 2021 and 2022, he still managed to pick up a combined 21 wickets in just 14 matches. The express paceman enters the 2023 IPL in top form, having been the joint-leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded SA T20 league at home.

With the Delhi Capitals' chances in this year's IPL hinging on Anrich Nortje's bowling returns, here's a look at his three most fiery spells in the IPL.

#1 3/33 against KKR, Sharjah, 2020

Nortje's three-wicket spell helped DC hold off KKR.

One of Anrich Nortje's finest spells in the IPL came in his maiden season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in October 2020. The Sharjah pitch, renowned for being flat with short boundaries, saw the Capitals pile on a massive 228/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Proteas speedster removed the dangerous Sunil Narine with the second delivery of his spell. The ball sneaked under the bat of the West Indian and dislodged his stumps. Nortje then returned to remove the big-hitting Pat Cummins in the 14th over of the innings.

With the target seemingly out of reach, Eoin Morgan played a blinder to get KKR to within 30 runs of victory with two overs to go. However, the South African pacer returned for his final over to dismiss the destructive Morgan for 44 and concede just five runs to ensure victory for his side.

Anrich Nortje finished with figures of 3/33 from his four overs on a pitch where both teams scored over 200 runs. This spell was the catalyst of a dream season for Nortje, where he picked up 21 wickets.

#2 2/12 against SRH, Dubai, 2021

Delhi Capitals faced off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match No. 33 of the 2021 IPL season. SRH won the toss and batted first on what appeared to be a good batting surface.

However, their hopes of posting a big score suffered a massive setback when Anrich Nortje bowled a spectacular first over in which he removed David Warner for naught. He bowled his first ball at over 150 km/h and dismissed Warner on the third ball.

After a sensational first spell of 1-5 in two overs, Nortje returned to pick up the wicket of Kedhar Jadav in his third over. He finished with impressive figures of 2-12 from four overs. The South African did not concede a boundary in his entire spell as he helped restrict SRH to a below-par total of 134/9 in their 20 overs.

In reply, DC coasted to victory by eight wickets, and Anrich Nortje picked up the Man of the Match award for his match-winning spell.

#3 2/33 against RR, Dubai, 2020

Nortje clocked a speed of 156.2 kph in his thunderous spell against RR.

Anrich Nortje continued his dream IPL season in 2020 when he clocked 156.2 km/h on the fifth ball of his first over of Match No. 30 against the Rajasthan Royals. After scoring a modest 161/8 in their 20 overs, the Delhi Capitals looked to their strike bowler to make inroads into the Royals' batting.

Nortje did not disappoint as he knocked over the dangerous Jos Buttler on the last ball of his first over with a thunderbolt at 155.4 km/h. He also bowled three other deliveries at over 150 in the over, setting the tone for the Capitals' 13-run victory.

He returned to pick up the wicket of the dangerous Robin Uthappa in his final over to ensure victory for the Capitals. Anrich Nortje finished with 2-33 in his four overs and was awarded the Man of the Match award for his brilliant spell.

