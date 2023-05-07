 3 times Bhuvneshwar Kumar got Jos Buttler out with a beauty

Jos Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the most interesting player battles to watch out for when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 52 of the IPL 2023 season.

Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar is yet to dismiss Buttler in an IPL game, but he has got the better of the explosive batter five times in international cricket. Buttler, just like any other opener, naturally gets a bit tentative against the moving ball initially and Bhuvneshwar's ability to swing the ball has often helped him dominate.

On that note, let's take a look at three occasions when Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Jos Buttler with a brilliant delivery:

#3 Jos Buttler 0(1) - lbw Bhuvneshwar Kumar, IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I, Ahmedabad 2021

India hosted England for a five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad back in 2021 and had lost the first game comprehensively. They had to make a strong comeback in the second game and it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who ensured they got off to a fabulous start.

Bhuvi got an inswinger going which pitched on the off-stump line and Buttler missed it while trying to work it to mid-wicket on the very first ball that he faced. The ball struck him in front of leg stump and there was simply no doubt about the decision as he was adjudged LBW.

It proved to be a massive wicket as England could only post a target of 166, which India chased down comfortably.

#2 Jos Buttler 4(5) - c Rishabh Pant b Bhuvneshwar Kumar, IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I, Edgbaston 2022

India won the T20I series in England last year 2-1 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a role to play in both of those wins. The Men in Blue had taken a 1-0 lead in the series and posted 170/8 in their 20 overs in the second T20I, thanks to a fine cameo of 46* from Ravindra Jadeja.

The target of 171 didn't seem huge enough, but the visitors needed early wickets and that's exactly what Bhuvneshwar provided. He dismissed both the openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler with a typical new-ball bowler's delivery.

Bhuvi bowled at outswinger the Buttler and the latter could only edge it to Pant. India ended up winning the game by a massive margin of 49 runs.

#1 Jos Buttler 0(1) - b Bhuvneshwar Kumar, IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Southampton 2022

Arguably the best delivery bowled by Bhuvneshwar to Buttler was when the two teams faced off in the first T20I of the aforementioned series. A fantastic half-century from Hardik Pandya, coupled with some handy cameos from the others helped India to post a mammoth target of 199.

The hosts needed a good start, but Bhuvneshwar ensured Buttler wasn't the one who would get off the blocks. A ripping inswinger from the pacer saw Buttler's stumps rattled and he had to walk away for another golden duck.

India kept on picking up wickets at regular intervals as England were bowled out for just 148 and lost by 49 runs.

