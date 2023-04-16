3 times the Impact Player Rule backfired in IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 23 runs to record their second win of IPL 2023. It was a clinical performance from the home side after setbacks in the last two games.

Batting first, RCB posted an average total of 174/6 in 20 overs. They looked set for a 200-plus score before losing a heap of wickets in the middle-overs. The dismissals of Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik meant that RCB collapsed from 132/3 in 13.5 overs to 132/6 in 14.2 overs.

Then, Shahbaz Ahmed (20* off 12) and Anuj Rawat (15* off 22) contributed as RCB put up a competitive total.

In reply, DC meant were never in the game from the word go as the RCB bowlers breathed fire. Being reduced to 53/5 in 8.5 overs, it seemed that DC would struggle to cross even a 100. RCB would certainly feel that they eventually let the opposition get away as DC finished the innings at 151/9 in 20 overs.

On that note, let’s discuss three times the Impact Player Rule backfired in IPL 2023.

#1 Mustafizur Rahman and Prithvi Shaw, DC vs RCB

An instance from Saturday game itself that did not get much attention came from the Delhi Capitals. Mustafizur Rahman (3 - 0 - 41 - 0) bowled an expensive spell in a game when most DC bowlers had a good day. Prithvi Shaw, who was brought in as an Impact Player, had yet another forgettable outing as he was run-out for a duck on his second ball.

#2 Khaleel Ahmed and Prithvi Shaw, DC vs RR

In the match against Rajastan Royals, Khaleel Ahmed was taken to the cleaners as he conceded 31 runs in his 2 overs. After Ahmed's poor show, Shaw was dismissed for yet another duck. DC's poor tournament has been visible in their Impact Player selections too.

#3 Suyash Sharma and Venkatesh Iyer, KKR vs SRH

One from Friday's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Suyash Sharma, who had had an impressive IPL 2023 campaign, conceded 44 runs in his four overs and went wicketless. Chasing 229, KKR brought in Venkatesh Iyer for a good start but the the left-handed top-order batter was dismissed for only 10 runs from 11 balls.

