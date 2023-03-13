3 times Kane Williamson won New Zealand a thriller with his batting

Kane Williamson, who first played for New Zealand back in 2010, is one of the modern-day greats of the game. Williamson has represented his country in 93 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 87 T20Is to date.

He has scored more runs than most current players at the international level, including 40 centuries, which puts him right up there with the best in the business.

Over the years, Williamson has also been known as someone who is calm and composed, and this quality has been extremely beneficial for the teams that he has represented. His ice-cool nature has helped him perform well in high-octane situations instead of succumbing to pressure.

Here, we look at three instances where Kane Williamson won New Zealand a thriller with his batting.

#1 Test match vs Sri Lanka (Christchurch, 2023)

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag What an innings from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell . Epic Test Match. New Zealand producing epic thrillers and again proving Test Cricket is best Cricket. #NZvsSL What an innings from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Epic Test Match. New Zealand producing epic thrillers and again proving Test Cricket is best Cricket. #NZvsSL https://t.co/4LATFBkjt4

In the recently concluded Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Christchurch, Kane Williamson held his nerve to lead New Zealand to a famous win.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 355 and the hosts put up 373 in response. Sri Lanka made 302 in their second innings, which meant that New Zealand needed 286 runs to win the Test match.

Williamson came out to bat when New Zealand were 9-1. He shared crucial partnerships with vice captain Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, and Daryl Mitchell. One important factor in this chase was that there was not much time left.

At one stage, the hosts needed 44 runs from 36 deliveries, and it all depended on former skipper Williamson. Williamson stood up for the team as he played a calm and composed innings to take his team home in a last-ball thriller. Williamson ended up scoring 121 runs, his 27th Test century.

#2 2015 World Cup game vs Australia (Auckland)

Kane Williamson remained composed despite the regular fall of wickets at the other end

In the game between New Zealand and Australia in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, the Aussies, led by Michael Clarke, won the toss and opted to bat first. They could only manage a score of 151 as Trent Boult tore them apart, claiming figures of 5-27.

Not many gave the Aussies a chance in the game, and New Zealand even got off to a good start as they were well placed at 78-2. However, a brilliant bowling performance, led by Mitchell Starc, saw the Kiwis slip to 79-4 and then to 139-6.

Wickets were continuously falling at the other end, but a certain Kane Williamson remained calm as he took his side home with just one wicket remaining. Williamson made 45 runs off 42 deliveries, and each of those runs was worth its weight in gold.

#3 2019 World Cup game vs South Africa (Auckland)

Kane Williamson took New Zealand home in a tense chase against South Africa in the 2019 World Cup

In the game between Kane Williamson's New Zealand and Faf du Plessis' South Africa in the 2019 World Cup, the Proteas posted a total of 241 in the first innings, thanks to half-centuries from Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen, while a few others chipped in with a few runs.

Mike atherton @Athersmike Gem of a player, Kane Williamson. Composure and class Gem of a player, Kane Williamson. Composure and class

At 135-7, the Kiwis were in a precarious position during the chase, and they required a special effort from their skipper to bail them out of the situation, and boy did he step up.

Williamson displayed great patience as he scored a phenomenal century to take his side across the line. He ended up scoring 106 off 138 deliveries, and his knock all but ended South Africa's hopes in the World Cup.

