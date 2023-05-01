3 times Mumbai Indians made a second-half comeback in the IPL

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have been the most successful IPL franchise with five trophies to their name, but it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the team. There have been times when their first half of the season was nothing short of disappointing.

However, they have created a reputation for themselves as a team that gains momentum in the latter stages of the tournament and catches other teams by surprise. This is one of the main reasons why despite having a mixed start to the IPL 2023 season, no one is ruling MI out of the race to the playoffs.

The Mumbai Indians completed a thrilling win over the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (April 30), chasing down a daunting 213-run target in the last over. Many believe this might just kickstart another season where they have a second-half comeback.

On that note, let's take a look at three such occasions where MI proved why they are the 'Comeback Kings' of the IPL.

#3 IPL 2013 - Champions

Mumbai Indians finally won their maiden IPL title in 2013, but the journey was not straightforward.

The franchise boasted a star-studded squad and all eyes were on the iconic duo of Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar, who decided to open the innings together. That dream experiment, however, didn't work as Ponting had a pretty ordinary start to the season with the bat.

In their first sixes games, Mumbai won just three and the Aussie great took the decision to step down as captain.

The Mumbai Indians management gave the responsibility to a young Rohit Sharma, and that proved to be a defining moment in their history. Sharma lost just three games as a captain that season, taking his team all the way to the title.

It was a massive statement as Mumbai were ready to make tough decisions for the betterment of the franchise.

#2 IPL 2014 - 4th Place

Although Mumbai Indians didn't win the title in IPL 2014, it remains one of the greatest seasons for them in the league.

The 2014 mega auction saw many big stars leave the franchise and they had a team that probably needed to punch above their weight to qualify. The initial leg of the tournament was held in the UAE due to the general elections in India and that was a phase of the tournament that made everyone write Mumbai off.

They lost all five of their games in the UAE and it seemed like they would finish the season rock bottom.

However, what followed was arguably a comeback for the ages, as they won seven out of their remaining nine games to qualify for the playoffs on net run rate. They had to chase 192 in 14.3 overs to topple the Rajasthan Royals on net run rate, and Corey Anderson's unbeaten 95 took Mumbai Indians to the brink.

Aditya Tare then smashed a six off the third ball of the 15th over to ensure Mumbai qualified for the playoffs.

It remains a feat that has been almost impossible for others to achieve, especially after losing their first five games on the bounce.

#1 IPL 2015 - Champions

Arguably the season that defines Mumbai Indians as true comeback kings is the 2015 edition of the IPL.

MI lost their first four games in a row comprehensively to get off to yet another bad start. A loss against Delhi Daredevils in their sixth game meant that they had just two points on the board and were rock bottom in the league.

However, the entire team then stepped up, winning an incredible seven out of their final eight league games. They not only qualified for the playoffs, but also finished second behind their arch-rivals, the Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai then beat CSK twice in the knockouts and completed a memorable title win.

This was truly an incredible achievement for the franchise. After their first six games, not many thought the Mumbai Indians would even get into the playoffs. Instead, they put together a stunning run, beat the best team that season twice when it mattered most and secured the title.

Poll : 0 votes