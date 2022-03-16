3 times Rishabh Pant has shown his potential in T20Is

It is tough to argue that Rishabh Pant is the most exhilarating player to emerge out of Indian cricket in recent years. The left-handed dasher from Delhi has already made a massive impact at a very early stage of his international career.

Yet, his best years are still ahead of him, meaning that sky is the limit for the wicket-keeper batter. He first made the world take note of his pyrotechnics in the ICC U19 World Cup 2016. He then piled on the runs for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in the IPL.

His prowess continued in domestic cricket and for India A, eventually leading to an India call-up across formats. As of today, Pant has represented India in 30 Tests, 24 ODIs and 43 T20Is, apart from playing 84 IPL games for the Delhi franchise. He is the current captain of the Capitals as well in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant has been phenomenal in T20Is

Rishabh Pant's numbers in T20 internationals don't justify his true caliber to the fullest. He averages 24.39 and strikes at a rate of 126.01. His numbers have been on the upswing and he continues to have a massive impact on the team's performances.

Here, we look at three instances where the batter has shown his potential in T20 internationals:

#3 Against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Rishabh Pant put on a display of maturity during India's clash against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. After Shaheen Shah Afridi cut the Indian top-order to size, Pant and skipper Virat Kohli went about resurrecting the innings.

A semblance of assurance was restored and with Kohli tapping the strike over regularly, Pant cut loose when the situation demanded it. Consecutive one-handed sixes off Hasan Ali added some much-needed impetus and seemed to inject some fuel into the Indian innings. The southpaw ended with 39 runs in 30 balls.

Pant perished soon after against Shadab Khan and 151 was all India could end up with, before Pakistan wrapped up a 10-wicket victory. The precocious left-handed wicket-keeper, though, showed the world that he has a method to go with his madness, further restating his credentials.

#2 Against West Indies in Guyana, 2019

Rishabh Pant lit up the Providence Stadium in Guyana in the final T20 against West Indies in 2019.

With MS Dhoni having opted out of the tour of the Caribbean post the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, all eyes were firmly fixed on Rishabh Pant. Having long been touted as the heir apparent to Dhoni, he proved the same with a clinical innings in the final T20 against the hosts.

Chasing 147, India lost the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul inside the fifth over to find themselves in a spot of bother. Pant then walked out to combine forces with skipper Virat Kohli as the duo went about running the ones and twos.

Pant started in a sedate manner before switching gears and blazing away in a manner that only he could. He raced to his second T20I half-century off just 37 deliveries, even taking the attack to a certain Sunil Narine.

And rather poetically, Dhoni's successor sealed the game with a six to finish unbeaten on 65 off 42 deliveries. It was just the beginning of many special innings to come out of the willow of Rishabh Pant.

#1 Against West Indies in Kolkata, 2022

The second T20I between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens last month saw Rishabh Pant put on a masterclass. India were 106/4 and had just seen Virat Kohli fall for 52, post which Pant was joined by Venkatesh Iyer.

What followed was absolute mayhem as the duo took the Windies bowling attack to the cleaners. 76 runs were scored off the last six overs as India, from a position of uncertainty, soared to a massive 186/5. Pant racked up an unbeaten 28-ball 52.

What stood out was the manner in which he took calculated risks, once again proving the method that comes with his panache. The batting to follow wasn't very inspiring and he had an inexperienced Iyer for company. However, the Delhi Capitals skipper displayed maturity of the highest order to power India forward.

India went on to seal the series courtesy of an eight-run victory and Pant was adjudged Player of the Match.

