3 times a runout proved to be very costly in an IPL Playoff

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) surrendered completely in front of a rampant Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24. Chasing 183, Krunal Pandya and Co. were bundled out for a mere 101 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Super Giants never looked settled during the first half of their innings, losing wickets at regular intervals. However, with Marcus Stoinis still at the crease, there was a glimmer of hope in the LSG dugout.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Stoinis was runout in the 12th over and with that, LSG's chances also went downhill.

Runouts are the most unfortunate form of dismissal in cricket as a lot of the time batters get dismissed without any fault of their own. Runouts can have a massive impact on games, as has been seen on many occasions in the past.

On that note, let's take a look at three instances when a runout proved to be very costly in IPL playoffs.

#1 Nitish Rana (SRH vs KKR, IPL 2018)

Chasing a stiff target of 175 runs set by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got off to a decent start. Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine added 40 runs in just 3.2 overs before the latter was dismissed.

Nitish Rana walked in, who looked in the groove right from the word go. The southpaw struck a couple of sixes and a boundary for his 22 off just 16 deliveries.

Just when it looked like Lynn and Rana would take the team closer to the target, an error in judgement gave SRH a much-needed breakthrough. Rana went for the second, although he had slipped after completing the first run. Unfortunately, he was caught short of the ground despite putting in a desperate dive.

KKR lost momentum from thereon, and could only score 160 runs, losing the match by 14 runs.

#2 Marcus Stoinis (LSG vs MI, IPL 2023)

Chasing 183 for the win against Mumbai on a tricky Chepauk wicket, the Super Giants never really took off. Rohit Sharma and Co. dominated the proceedings from the very beginning and reduced LSG to 74/5 in 9.4 overs.

However, with Lucknow's highest run-scorer, Stoinis, still in the middle, everything was not lost for the Super Giants. The Australian all-rounder also looked to have aced the Chepauk wicket, hitting five boundaries and a six for his 27-ball 40.

As Stoinis grew in strength, a mix-up with Deepak Hooda ended his stay in the middle. Both batters ran into each other and in the end, Stoinis had to pay the heavy price.

The runout proved costly for LSG as they folded for 101 runs, bringing an end to their IPL 2023 campaign.

#3 Suresh Raina (PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2014)

The Punjab Kings (previously known as Kings XI Punjab), posted a mammoth total of 226/6 on the board, thanks to a magnificent century from Virender Sehwag.

Suresh Raina matched Sehwag's brilliance in the run chase to keep the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the hunt. Scoring at a strike-rate of 348, the southpaw smacked 12 boundaries and six maximums for his 87 off just 25 balls inside the powerplay.

Just when it looked like the chase would be a cakewalk for the Super Kings, Punjab skipper George Bailey produced a pinpoint throw from the covers to dismiss Raina. It seemed as if something extraordinary was needed to dismiss the CSK batter, and Bailey manufactured that piece of magic out of nowhere.

Chennai lost momentum after Raina's dismissal and despite MS Dhoni's best efforts, it wasn't enough to go past the line. CSK eventually lost by 24 runs to crash out of IPL 2014.

