3 TNPL 2023 stars who didn't play a single game in IPL 2023

The 2023 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is well underway, with the competition having witnessed 12 matches so far. The Dindigul leg is currently taking centerstage after the tournament kicked off in Coimbatore.

The Dindigul Dragons (DD) are at the top of the TNPL 2023 standings, closely followed by the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK). Unsurprisingly, the two teams are captained by two Indian Premier League (IPL) regulars - Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahrukh Khan respectively.

Others, however, haven't yet made their mark in India's most prestigious T20 competition. A select few were part of IPL franchises during the recently concluded 2023 season but didn't don their respective teams' colors despite the introduction of the impact player rule.

Here are three TNPL 2023 stars who didn't play a single game in IPL 2023.

#3 Sandeep Warrier

New Zealand A v India A

Sandeep Warrier is the only capped player on this list. The fast bowler, who made his only international appearance to date in July 2021, was signed by the Mumbai Indians (MI) as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

Warrier, however, didn't get an opportunity to make an impact for the five-time champions, who suffered a Qualifier 2 defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans (GT). Even as MI tried out several domestic pace options, with Akash Madhwal in particular impressing, the 32-year-old warmed the bench.

Warrier is also enduring a tough TNPL 2023 campaign for the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK). He bowled only two overs in the first game, and although his role has increased since, he is yet to pick up a wicket and has conceded 81 runs over his last two matches.

Warrier needs to step up for NRK, who are currently fourth in the standings with two wins from three matches.

#2 Sonu Yadav

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) sprung a surprise at the IPL 2023 auction, signing a couple of young pace-bowling all-rounders. Local boy Manoj Bhandage was the standout buy, with Tamil Nadu's Sonu Yadav being another under-the-radar pick.

As RCB missed out on the playoffs on the final day of the league stage, Sonu ended the campaign without making his IPL debut. The 23-year-old, though, is playing an important role for NRK in TNPL 2023.

Sonu has scores of 13, 20 and 35 in the three matches so far, with his power-hitting bound to serve his team well in the upcoming games as well. He has also picked up five wickets in the competition and has turned out to be one of the Royal Kings' key men.

#1 R Sai Kishore

R Sai Kishore played a vital part towards the end of GT's title-winning IPL 2022 campaign, but he strangely found himself on the sidelines throughout the franchise's run to their second successive final. The Titans fielded Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in tandem, opting to stick with just two spinners even on slow, turning tracks.

Sai Kishore, however, is at the center of the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' (ITT) charge during TNPL 2023. The left-arm spinner captained the side in their first two matches before they got off the mark against NRK. He has returned three wickets thus far, although he had an expensive outing against the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG).

Sai Kishore is one of the best left-arm spinners in the country and boasts a stellar T20 record. He is bound to be in mix at a higher level of cricket in the upcoming years.

