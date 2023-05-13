3 uncapped keeper-batters who have made an impression in IPL 2023

Team India have faced something of a crunch in the T20I format when it comes to wicket-keepers ever since MS Dhoni's retirement.

Rishabh Pant hasn't been able to set the format alight, while others like Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul have issues in various aspects of their game. Sanju Samson hasn't been given a long rope by the national team management, and Dinesh Karthik seems to be past his best.

Given the situation right now, the Men in Blue need to turn towards fresh faces as they build towards the 2024 T20 World Cup. They're bound to look at players' performances in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), where a few lesser-known names have thrown their hat in the mix.

Here are three uncapped keeper-batters who have made an impression in IPL 2023.

#3 Prabhsimran Singh - Punjab Kings

Prabhsimran Singh hasn't been afraid to play his shots at the top of the order

Prabhsimran Singh came into IPL 2023 on the back of a stellar domestic season and was understandably trusted to do the job for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the top of the order. While he hasn't been as consistent as he'd have liked, he has essayed some important knocks for his side.

Prabhsimran has amassed 231 runs at an average of 21, but what stands out is his strike rate of 151.97. He hasn't been afraid to play his shots, striking 24 fours and 13 sixes. The opener has played a couple of noteworthy innings against the best teams in the competition.

Prabhsimran's shot selection and general application need to improve, but there's no doubt that he has a lot of potential. The attacking brand of cricket he plays is just what the T20 format needs.

#2 Dhruv Jurel - Rajasthan Royals

Dhruv Jurel has been arguably the surprise package of the season

This man has been one of the finds of the season. Few knew ahead of IPL 2023 that Dhruv Jurel could bat this well in the shortest format, but the Rajasthan Royals (RR) certainly did.

The Royals have given Jurel an extremely difficult finisher's role, and the youngster has delivered more often than not. In nine innings, Jurel has tallied 141 runs at an average of 23.5 and a strike rate of 183.11. He has hit 11 fours and cleared the boundary eight times.

Jurel's range around the park, prowess against pace, and temperament have been incredible to watch this season. While he hasn't needed to don the gloves due to skipper Sanju Samson's presence, the 22-year-old is bound to go from strength to strength in all departments in the matches to come.

#1 Jitesh Sharma - Punjab Kings

Jitesh Sharma's pyrotechnics have played a massive role in the Punjab Kings' wins

A player who was on the fringes of the Indian T20I side ahead of IPL 2023, Jitesh Sharma is now hammering down the door with his performances for PBKS. The dynamic keeper-batter has been one of Punjab's best performers so far in a flexible role.

Jitesh has amassed 260 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 160.49. He has shown an ability to strike the ball well right from the start of his innings and has butchered both pace and spin with equal ease. The 29-year-old has hit 18 fours and as many sixes this year.

Jitesh is yet to cross the 50-run mark in IPL 2023, but his fiery cameos have been hugely impactful for PBKS and a treat to watch for fans at the same time. It seems like only a matter of time before he represents the Men in Blue in the shortest format.

