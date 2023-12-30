PBKS endured yet another disappointing IPL outing in 2023. The Punjab-based outfit finished eighth in the league table, with just 12 points from 14 games.

However, they have not made many changes to their squad as they decided to retain most of their key players ahead of the upcoming season. The Punjab outfit also signed several big-name players during the IPL 2024 auction, including Harshal Patel and Rilee Rossouw.

PKBS will be hoping to change their fortunes next season. On that note, here are three uncapped players who could play a key role for PBKS in IPL 2024.

#1 Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh is one to watch for in IPL 2024

Prabhsimran Singh has been a part of the Punjab Kings squad since 2019. However, he struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular until last season.

The Patiala-born wicketkeeper played several sensational innings during IPL 2023, including a thrilling hundred against Delhi Capital on a slow-turning pitch of Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Prabhsimran featured in 14 games last season, scoring 358 runs at an average of 25.57 and a strike rate of 150.42. His performances earned him a place in India's squad for the Asian Games 2023.

The Kings will be hoping the 23-year-old hard-hitting batter continues his fine form during the upcoming season.

#2 Atharva Taide

Atharva Taide caught attention with his performances last IPL

Atharva Taide enjoyed a breakthrough season with PBKS last season. The Vidarbha batter played seven games during IPL 2023, scoring 186 runs at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 144.19. He caught attention with his stroke-making ability along with his capability to keep his cool in pressure situations.

The 23-year-old also enjoyed a decent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, smashing 302 runs in seven outings.

PBKS are likely to slot him at number three next season and will be someone to watch during IPL 2024.

#3 Harpreet Brar

Harpreet Brar is a utility player

Harpreet Brar is another uncapped player who could play a key role for PBKS during IPL 2024.

The bowling all-arounder has been part of the Kings set-up since 2019. He was a regular member of the first team last season, picking up nine wickets in 13 appearances with an economy of 8.02. Brar is also a handy batter and can smash quick runs in the lower order.

The Punjab-born spinner enjoyed an excellent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 as well, picking up 15 wickets in 10 games.

