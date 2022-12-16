3 underrated PBKS players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023

Despite immense talent on their roster, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) finished a disappointing sixth in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) table.

PBKS have made some changes ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. Newly appointed captain Shikhar Dhawan will need to contribute a pile of runs, while big names like Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh will have to step up.

At the same time, a few names who weren't fully involved in the team's victorious 2022 campaign might have increased responsibility on their shoulders this time around. Here are three PBKS players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023.

#3 Rahul Chahar

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

As PBKS' lead spinner in IPL 2022, Rahul Chahar picked up 14 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 7.71. He wasn't at his best, but it was a very productive campaign after a season in which he lost his place in the Mumbai Indians playing XI.

Chahar is still in and around the Indian team, having represented India A in the recent past, but his stock as a white-ball bowler has taken a bit of a hit. He isn't rated as highly as names like Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav, who are ahead of him in the national team pecking order.

Nevertheless, as the team's primary spinner, Chahar will have a major role to play in IPL 2023. He will need to pick up a bucket of wickets in the middle overs while keeping a leash on the scoring rate.

#2 Prabhsimran Singh

A local lad who adds some Punjabi flair to the franchise, Prabhsimran Singh has gone from strength to strength over the last few years. He hasn't been able to nail down a spot in the PBKS playing XI thus far, but IPL 2023 could be his breakthrough season.

Prabhsimran recently smacked a terrific double century in Round 1 of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy and has been in excellent form in limited-overs cricket as well. The opener's improved range and consistency have led to his T20 record reading an impressive average of 37.9 and a strike rate of 137.94.

With Jonny Bairstow's injury status still up in the air, Prabhsimran could have a big role at the top of the order for PBKS in IPL 2023.

#1 Jitesh Sharma

Abhinandan Nahata @khelgyani_abhi Udit @udit_buch Himachal Pradesh, whether they win or lose today, have become a force in the Indian domestic cricket, much of a story like Vidarbha turnaround a few years back! Himachal Pradesh, whether they win or lose today, have become a force in the Indian domestic cricket, much of a story like Vidarbha turnaround a few years back! Now we need good selectors who can help players like Akash Vashisht, Vaibhav Arora, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Dagar, & from Vidarbha-Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Wadkar, Yash Thakur get to the next level twitter.com/udit_buch/stat… Now we need good selectors who can help players like Akash Vashisht, Vaibhav Arora, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Dagar, & from Vidarbha-Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Wadkar, Yash Thakur get to the next level twitter.com/udit_buch/stat…

Jitesh Sharma, in certain circles, is being discussed as one of the best finishers in domestic cricket right now. His innovation and intent seem tailor-made for the T20 format and he has put in a number of impressive performances for Vidharba.

Jitesh played 12 matches for PBKS in IPL 2022, scoring 234 runs at a stupendous strike rate of 163.64. As others like Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith underwhelmed around him, the wicket-keeper was audacious in his shot-making, especially at the death.

Jitesh may not be rated highly enough to be in contention for Team India's T20I side, but that could all change after IPL 2023.

