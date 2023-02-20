3 unsold players CSK should consider as Kyle Jamieson's replacement for IPL 2023

Less than 40 days ahead of the start of IPL 2023, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a massive blow, with New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson set to be ruled out of the tournament.

A recurrence of a stress fracture in his back has forced Jamieson to go under the knife. The lanky seamer will be operated upon next week and is expected to be out for three to four months, inevitably forcing him out of IPL 2023 which is set to commence on March 31.

CSK do have only Dwaine Pretorius and Matheesha Pathirana to call upon amongst their overseas seamers, and the lack of a tearaway quick is a gaping hole in their side. They can seek a replacement, although it remains to be seen who they go for if they eventually do.

On that note, here's a look at three options CSK must consider from the set of players who were unsold at the IPL 2023 auction.

#1 Gerald Coetzee

Perhaps the most popular name in the minds of CSK fans at the moment is Gerald Coetzee. The South African bolter is uncapped at the international level, although he is part of the Test squad to face the West Indies next week.

Coetzee played for Chennai's sister franchise Joburg Super Kings in the recently concluded SA20. He enjoyed a successful campaign, bagging 17 wickets in 9 games at 13.52 apiece and an economy rate of 8.07. He can also tonk the ball long and was shored up to open the batting in the semifinal, although the move was unsuccessful.

Coetzee is tall, can crank up some serious pace and also has an effective slower delivery. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has already worked with him from close quarters and it won't be surprising if the 22-year-old quick is called up as Jamieson's replacement for IPL 2023.

#2 Riley Meredith

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Riley Meredith goes straight through the defences of David Warner!



#BBL12 | @BKTtires | #GoldenMoment Pace bowling at it's finestRiley Meredith goes straight through the defences of David Warner! Pace bowling at it's finest 🔥 Riley Meredith goes straight through the defences of David Warner! #BBL12 | @BKTtires | #GoldenMoment https://t.co/KTeC7EIfke

After fetching a huge sum from the Punjab Kings for IPL 2021, Riley Meredith played for the Mumbai Indians last year. He didn't have any takers at the IPL 2023 auction, but could just get a second lifeline with Jamieson ruled out for CSK.

Meredith always had the ability to crank up some serious pace, but what was impressive during his run in the recent Big Bash League season for the Hobart Hurricanes was his control. He seems to have developed into a complete package who can swing the new ball, take pace off and fire fast booming yorkers.

The Tasmanian quick finished with 21 wickets from 14 games in BBL 2022-23. Given that the Super Kings desperately need a tearaway quick for games away from home, they must view him seriously as an option to fill the boots vacated by Jamieson for IPL 2023.

#3 Paul van Meekeren

ICC @ICC



We can reveal that this wicket from Paul van Meekeren is one of the moments that could be featured in your



Grab your pack from Edged and gone!We can reveal that this wicket from Paul van Meekeren is one of the moments that could be featured in your @0xFanCraze Crictos of the Game packs from Namibia vs Netherlands.Grab your pack from Crictos.com to own iconic moments from every game. Edged and gone!We can reveal that this wicket from Paul van Meekeren is one of the moments that could be featured in your @0xFanCraze Crictos of the Game packs from Namibia vs Netherlands.Grab your pack from Crictos.com to own iconic moments from every game. https://t.co/UjWVRiEmao

He is a slightly left-field choice and one that isn't really in the DNA of the Super Kings. However, Paul van Meekeren of the Netherlands could just turn out to be an inspired pick as Jamieson's replacement.

Van Meekeren bustled in with serious heat and stood tall for the Dutch during the T20 World Cup last year. While he bowls around the 145 kph-mark and possesses a mean yorker, he has also plied his trade in T20 leagues in the subcontinent, having played in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

It will be pleasantly surprising should CSK tread the unconventional route and lap Van Meekeren into their fold as a replacement for Jamieson. But with a need for an X-factor quick for IPL 2023, it is one they must certainly have a foresight for.

Who do you think CSK must consider as Kyle Jamieson's replacement for IPL 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: 5 uncapped fast bowlers who can break into the Indian team with a good IPL 2023 season

Poll : Is Gerald Coetzee the right man to replace Kyle Jamieson at CSK for IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes