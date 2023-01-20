5 uncapped fast bowlers who can break into the Indian team with a good IPL 2023 season

Uncapped Indian fast bowlers always come with a buzz and excitement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it will be no different once IPL 2023 dawns upon us.

After all, there's nothing like an exciting young seamer who can either win games with his guile and swing in the powerplay or send those stumps flying with raw pace. This is how the world came to see what Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik had to offer and today, they're all household names in the IPL.

Come IPL 2023, the next generation of Indian fast bowlers is bound to be watched closely. We take a look at five such uncapped seamers who could just knock on the door of national selection with a good showing in the new season.

#1 Mohsin Khan - Lucknow Super Giants

The Uttar Pradesh fast-bowler was one of the breakout performers for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last year, bagging 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of just 5.97.

The tall left-arm pacer not only hits the deck hard at good pace but can also bowl a fine yorker and cover all phases of an innings.

Injury has kept Mohsin Khan out of action thus far this domestic season. However, a strong showing again in IPL 2023 should see him stake a claim for higher honors and potentially break into the Indian team.

#2 Yash Dayal - Gujarat Titans

Another left-arm seamer from Uttar Pradesh, Yash Dayal, showed just why the Gujarat Titans (GT) spent a good amount of money to acquire his services. In his maiden IPL season, he scalped 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.25, effectively swinging the new ball in the powerplay.

Dayal earned a maiden call-up to the Indian side, having been named in the ODI squad to tour Bangladesh. However, a back injury ruled him out of the series and hence, he has had to wait longer for the coveted India cap.

A strong showing in IPL 2023 could just catapult him back into the reckoning though.

#3 Kartik Tyagi - SunRisers Hyderabad

It was tough for Kartik Tyagi to break into the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI last year in the presence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Umran Malik. However, with the Impact Player rule set to come into force in IPL 2023, he could well stand a chance of firing his yorkers in the death overs.

Tyagi bustles in with a lot of pace and has a very potent yorker, although he has been laid low by frequent injuries over time.

The 22-year-old speedster has a full career ahead of him and a strong IPL 2023 campaign might just see him break the door of national selection down.

#4 Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Delhi Capitals

Will this be the year that Kamlesh Nagarkoti breaks out?

It remains to be seen if Kamlesh Nagarkoti will get a regular run in Delhi Capitals' (DC) playing XI come IPL 2023. However, his ability to tonk the ball, aside from being a gun fielder, could tip the scales in his favor.

Rated highly for his ability to bowl quickly, this could well be his time in the sun. The Capitals might look at him as a direct replacement for Shardul Thakur, who was traded off to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

This very multifaceted skillset he brings could quickly push him up the ranks and see him don the India colors sooner rather than later.

#5 Mukesh Choudhary - Chennai Super Kings

Mukesh Choudhary stood out as a rare positive in an otherwise forgettable IPL 2022 campaign for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

With 16 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.32, the left-arm seamer from Maharashtra bowled with heart and confidence, showing great skill with the new ball.

Time will tell if he can repeat that performance in IPL 2023. Should he manage to do so, it could just catapult him towards higher honors, given that he brings left-arm variety.

A strong showing across different phases of the innings in the coming season could well aid his cause to that end.

Which of these uncapped Indian seamers are you looking forward to watching the most in IPL 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 former DC players who would have been the perfect fit for them in IPL 2023

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : Is Mohsin Khan the next big thing in Indian fast-bowling? Yes No 0 votes